5 possible feuds for Bobby Lashley following WWE Crown Jewel

Few WWE Superstars possess the kind of physical strength Bobby Lashley does. The former WWE Champion is a physical specimen worthy of every praise.

Lashley has been in an ongoing feud with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, which saw their first bout take place at SummerSlam 2021. The All-Mighty beat the former four-time world champion after the referee stopped the match. Post the contest, Lashley brutally assaulted Goldberg's son.

An irate Goldberg has since been out for revenge and wants to end Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred Match. This bout is surely going to be barbaric with both heavyweights giving it their all.

Lashley was recently retained on the red brand after the WWE Draft. Once he is through with Goldberg at Crown Jewel, the All-Mighty will certainly be on the hunt for new challenges on RAW.

In this article, we look at five possible feuds for Bobby Lashley on RAW following Crown Jewel.

#5. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

The last time Bobby Lashley and Big E were together in the ring, the former was nailed with the Big Ending as he failed to win the WWE Championship.

Following Crown Jewel, the All-Mighty will surely set his sights again on the coveted prize, looking to hold the WWE title for a second time. For this to happen, the champion Big E needs to overcome challenger Drew McIntyre at the same event. If E is successful, the rivalry between these powerhouses could be on the cards.

The brute physicality on display in this contest will surely keep the WWE Universe invested.

Edited by Abhinav Singh