5 possible feuds for Drew McIntyre following WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most dominant forces in the WWE roster over the last few years.

The Scottish Warrior recently put his name in the title picture when he challenged WWE Champion Big E. The two babyfaced superstars are set to face each other this Thursday at Crown Jewel.

In the build-up to their match in Saudi Arabia, McIntyre and Big E have been squaring off in tag team competition against The Usos and The Dirty Dawgs in a storyline of "will they co-exist as a team."

Tensions have been flaring between the champion and the challenger in these tag team bouts. McIntyre and E were at each others' throats last week on RAW when they competed against The Usos. This week, the scenario was better as they co-existed to overcome Dolph Zigler and Robert Roode.

Drew McIntyre is now a SmackDown superstar after the WWE Draft and will most likely serve as a filler for the title match at Crown Jewel. The WWE Championship, in all likelihood, will continue to be with Big E on the red brand as SmackDown already has the Universal Championship.

The Scottish Warrior, after his bout in Saudi Arabia, will be on the hunt for new challenges, which brings us to this article. Here's a look at five possible feuds for Drew McIntyre following Crown Jewel.

#5. Jeff Hardy vs. Drew McIntyre

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre have had epic bouts in the past, with the most recent being at Elimination Chamber this year. McIntyre successfully conquered Hardy, and four other superstars, to retain his WWE Championship.

That said, both superstars are now on SmackDown and could reignite their rivalry. The Charismatic Enigma, in a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, teased a heel turn when he said "a darker side of him is waiting to be unleashed in the near future."

If this does happen, an epic babyface vs. heel battle could be on the cards much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

