5 possible feuds for Finn Balor following WWE Crown Jewel

Finn Balor has been on a roll of late, defeating two superstars to reach the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

The Prince overcame Cesaro on the October 8 edition of SmackDown to march to the semi-finals. In the latest edition of Supersized SmackDown, Finn locked horns with Sami Zayn.

The Conspiracy Theorist almost secured the win after catching Balor with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Finn kicked out of the pin attempt, nailing Zayn with the Coup de Grace to secure his spot in the finals.

Finn Balor is now just one match away from being anointed King at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view this coming Thursday. He will compete against either Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods in the final as they square off in the second semi-final of Monday Night RAW.

The former Universal Champion will move to the red brand after the event per the draft. In this article, we look at five possible feuds for Finn Balor following WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor

Despite feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown, Kevin Owens was unable to gain traction with the WWE Universe. Now moving to RAW after the Draft, KO can certainly look for new challenges on the red brand.

A feud with 'King' Finn Balor could work well for KO in a 'Battle for the Crown' contest. These superstars have battled in the past and the new storyline will add more substance to their feud.

The reignited rivalry between the babyfaces will surely be a must-watch for the WWE Universe.

