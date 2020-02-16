5 possible feuds for Roman Reigns after King Corbin

Who will face Roman Reigns after King Corbin?

Roman Reigns will take on King Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in a Steel Cage match. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Corbin laid down a challenge to Reigns for a final match, and The Big Dog accepted it. It seems like Super ShowDown will mark the end of this rivalry, which has been going on for months now.

So, who’s going to feud with Reigns once he (hopefully) beats Corbin inside the Steel Cage? There are many options.

The turbulent Road to WrestleMania can turn things upside down at any moment and who knows... Reigns might face someone unexpected in the upcoming weeks.

The former Universal Champion is rumored to work at Elimination Chamber in a 6 Man Elimination Match. As per an advertisement, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Roman Reigns are supposed to fight each other inside the pod. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the match card is subject to change.

Keeping that in mind, we are presenting 5 WWE Superstars who could feud with Roman Reigns after he’s done with King Corbin.

#5 Goldberg

Goldberg returned to SmackDown last week and challenged The Fiend for the Universal Championship. He appeared via satellite and fans weren’t quite pleased with this, as they thought Goldberg’s going to be present in the arena. He’s going to receive a rematch for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on February 27 which he lost against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

However, fans once speculated that Goldberg will face Roman Reigns in Riyadh. Both Superstars have already exchanged words online and this match seemed likely to take place.

But, there’s always a possibility that Goldberg and Roman Reigns could work together after Super ShowDown. The Fiend’s likely going to retain the championship and end his feud with the former WCW star, and he’ll be free to take on whomever he wants to then.

