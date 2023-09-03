5 possible feuds for LA Knight after Payback 2023

LA Knight stood victorious at Payback 2023. The Megastar picked up a huge win against The Miz in a match that also featured John Cena as the special guest referee. WWE’s Franchise Player announced himself as the guest referee minutes before the match.

Knight was endorsed by Cena in a major act after the match. The Cenation leader raised the SmackDown star’s hand in victory, and pointed toward him, the same way Cena himself was given the rub by the Rock after their match at WrestleMania 29.

With LA Knight versus The Miz finally behind us, we can finally look at what’s ahead for WWE’s number one merchandise seller. Here are five possible feuds for LA Knight after Payback 2023.

#5. Going after the United States Championship

LA Knight hasn’t won a singles championship thus far on the main roster. He was the favorite to defeat Austin Theory in their number one contender’s match for the United States Championship on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Theory ended up winning the match due to an interference by The Miz.

Knight could go after the United States Championship after Payback 2023. The title is currently held by Rey Mysterio who retained it against Austin Theory at the September 2nd premium live event. Knight could challenge the WWE Hall of Famer for the title or even go after Santos Escobar after he eventually wins it from his LWO mentor.

#4. Feud with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has formed an alliance with The Street Profits on SmackDown. It’s only a matter of time before we witness a full-blown heel turn on the blue brand. Lashley and the Profits were on SmackDown last night, where they teased going after the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

WWE could use Bobby Lashley’s eventual heel turn to set up a potential feud with LA Knight in the future. The Megastar has already beaten a main eventer in The Miz. He would undoubtedly benefit from a feud with Bobby Lashley.

#3. Karrion Kross might be looking for a new opponent

Karrion Kross is one of the most unpredictable on the WWE roster currently. The Doom Bringer has seemingly poisoned the WWE locker room with his mysterious abilities. Those who’ve gone up against Kross, haven’t been left the same after.

Kross wound up his feud with AJ Styles a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. He may be looking for a new opponent. WWE could set up an interesting feud between LA Knight and Karrion Kross that could go back all the way to their indie days.

#2. WWE seemingly teased LA Knight vs. John Cena at Payback 2023

John Cena was the special guest referee for LA Knight versus The Miz at Payback 2023. The Cenation leader wore the black and white stripes, and called the action right down the middle. Cena also got in a verbal confrontation with both the Miz and Knight, on multiple occasions during the match.

With Cena advertised for multiple SmackDown shows after Payback, WWE could use this as an opportunity to set up a feud between him and Knight. There’s no denying that it will help the company move tickets.

#1. Roman Reigns still has the top title on SmackDown

As the popular saying goes, 'To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.' And Roman Reigns is 'the man' on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is still the WWE Universal Champion after more than 1,100 days. He’s defeated the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in this run.

Knight has expressed his interest in setting up a title program with Roman Reigns after Payback. It remains to be seen if Triple H will book the Megastar for a feud with the Tribal Chief after Payback 2023.

Who do you think should be LA Knight’s next opponent after Payback? Let us know in the comments section below!

