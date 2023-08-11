Triple H re-hire is quietly poisoning WWE: The Bloodline and 4 other names who have been affected by him 

Triple H has re-hired multiple WWE Superstars after he took control of creative last year. Some have faired well in the company, while others are not well-received by fans. One star currently making rounds is Karrion Kross, who may have majorly affected his previous opponents.

For this list, we will examine how Karrion Kross managed to poison some of WWE's top stars in recent months.

#5. Karrion Kross hinted at causing The Bloodline's implosion

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE in August last year and immediately attacked Drew McIntyre, who was confronting The Bloodline. However, Scarlett also warned the group by placing an hourglass in front of Roman Reigns.

Since that incident, Sami Zayn has turned his back on the group. Jimmy and Jey Uso also parted ways shortly after losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, the recent events of SummerSlam saw that Jimmy may have seemingly returned to Roman and Solo Sikoa's side.

#4. Drew McIntyre changed his ways after facing Kross

Drew McIntyre remained a noble star despite losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last month. They first fought each other at Extreme Rules in a strap match, where Karrion won with the help of Scarlett.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Kross could not win against The Scottish Warrior. This is where their feud ended, but the latter may have continued feeling the influence of the SmackDown star.

McIntyre went on to team with Sheamus, but their partnership began having problems. Seeing how Kross may have affected his former rival's temperament is interesting.

#3. Madcap Moss wasn't his usual self after facing Karrion in WWE

Karrion began a brief feud with Riddick Moss after his feud with McIntyre ended. Both stars even had a match with their real-life partners, Kross with Scarlett, while Moss was with Emma. The rivalry has since ended, but it was interesting that Riddick hasn't been in his happiest of ways.

Moss was last seen on the July 17, 2023, episode of Main Event, where he defeated Akira Tozawa. He hasn't been seen on WWE TV since, but a heel turn was hinted at before his absence.

#2. Rey Mysterio had a different attitude after facing Karrion

Karrion Kross feuded with Rey Mysterio earlier this year. The latter went on to have a major feud with his real-life son, Dominik Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer defeated his son cleanly, and it was interesting to see how he got there.

It was noted that even when The Judgment Day member betrayed his father in September last year, Rey never laid a hand on his son. He even opted to change brands to avoid him. However, after facing Kross, the Hall of Famer lost his patience and finally exchanged blows with his son.

#1. A new Shinsuke Nakamura was seen on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE after six months away in April. Before being drafted to Monday Night RAW, he had a brief feud with Karrion. The Japanese star defeated Kross.

On Monday Night RAW, he attacked Seth Rollins after teaming up with him and Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day. It could be theorized that Kross also took the Japanese star's honor.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee