5 possible feuds for Omos as a singles competitor

Omos, along with partner AJ Styles, has been among the top players in the tag team division on WWE RAW.

They dethroned The New Day at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Tag Team Championship after Omos nailed Kofi Kingston with the Choke Bomb. Post the spectacle, their fortunes started dipping as they lost to RK-Bro for the titles at SummerSlam.

At Crown Jewel, Randy Orton and Riddle retained their titles against Omos and Styles. On the season premiere of RAW, they were scheduled for yet another rematch to regain the titles. The bout did not happen as AJ was a no-show due to a possible injury.

Despite the contest not happening, Omos made his presence felt by destroying The Street Profits as they competed in a Triple Threat Tag Team bout to determine the number one contender to face RK-Bro for the titles later in the night.

As things stand, there is no definitive news surrounding The Phenomenal One's current status. Neither WWE nor AJ Styles have confirmed the reason behind his absence.

With that being said, WWE could look to push Omos as a single competitor to cement his name on the Red Brand. This brings us to the topic at hand: five possible feuds for Omos as a singles competitor on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Bearcat Lee vs. Omos

Bearcat Lee (fka Keith Lee) is one of the most destructive superstars on RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lee decimated Cedric Alexander as his partner Shelton Benjamin looked on in disbelief. With the power, Lee possesses, only a superstar as mighty and towering as Omos can pin him down.

This bout, if it happens, will be one of strength and brutality much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh