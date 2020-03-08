5 Possible finishes to Elimination Chamber match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Who will walk out with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships tonight?

At the upcoming PPV, six tag teams will battle it out inside the Elimination Chamber for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Miz and John Morrison will defend their titles against the New Day, The Usos, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and the team of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler with no champion’s advantage on their side.

Miz and Morrison cheated their way to victory against Kofi Kingston and Big E at Super ShowDown. Although it’s been less than two weeks since they got their hands on the tag team championships, there’s a good chance that they will fail to retain their titles tonight at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible outcomes of a brutal match scheduled to take place inside the monstrous cage. Amidst the chaos that is set to engulf the entire ring, who will emerge victorious? Let’s find out.

#5 Miz and John Morrison retain

A short title reign?

It is safe to say that Miz and Morrison were not happy when they learned that they will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against five teams in an Elimination Chamber match. They will look to retain their titles in their first-ever title defense since becoming champions by defeating The New Day at Super ShowDown last month.

The reunited team of Miz and Morrison managed to generate hype amongst the fans owing to the nostalgia attached with both these Superstars competing in the tag team division. Having said that, they are not the favorites to walk out as the champions after tonight’s brutal match scheduled for the last PPV before WrestleMania.

One of the reasons why Miz and Morrison might end up retaining the titles is the duration of their reign. They won the titles less than two weeks ago and if they fail to retain their gold, it will make them look weak compared to their counterparts. WWE might not want to risk that, especially considering the hype that they built around Morrison’s return to the company.

