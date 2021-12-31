WWE Day 1: Five possible finishes for WWE Championship match

WWE Day 1 is the first pay-per-view of 2022, and it's also the first event of its kind. The company usually has an event in December, but in 2021 they switched things up this year by waiting until the new year.

It was initially supposed to be Seth Rollins vs. Big E at Day 1, but the match changed drastically. A lot of factors have impacted the event. Kevin Owens re-signed with the company and was inserted into the WWE title feud.

Owens won a match and was added to the contest. Bobby Lashley attacked everyone on the same night. He successfully beat all three men on another episode of RAW and was also added to the fight.

With that, Day 1 had its match for the WWE Championship. Some obstacles have emerged in the final week, such as rumors of a COVID breakout in the company.

Regardless, the company is operating under the notion that 'the show must go on.' Here are five possible finishes for the WWE Championship match at Day 1.

#5. Bobby Lashley leaves Day 1 as the new WWE Champ.

Lashley was the latest addition to the title match at WWE Day 1. He attacked the rest of the men in the match to close out a recent episode of RAW.

Because of that attack, he was inserted into the WWE title match. RAW has a stacked roster, and Lashley is a credible threat to win the title for the second time due to his athelticism.

His initial reign as WWE Champion legitimized Lashley as a main-event star. Before that, he was an upper mid-carder with potential. His pairing with MVP was the perfect recipe for his success.

Since Lashley was the last person added to the match, he could win the title back, continuing to battle with the other three men on the Road to WrestleMania.

