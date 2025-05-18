5 Possible opponents for CM Punk at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

CM Punk is one of the top-tier superstars in WWE today. The Straight Edge Superstar has kept the WWE Universe on edge with his in-ring presence and excellent promo skills. The Best in the World will team up with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event and square off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match.

Just two weeks after SNME, WWE will host the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. Last year, Punk ruined his arch-rival Drew McIntyre's maiden cash-in attempt to cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. This year, however, it's not clear what Punk will do at MITB.

This listicle explores five superstars who can be CM Punk's opponent at WWE MITB.

#5 Seth Rollins (For the final time)

If things end on a sour note between The Visionary and Punk at SNME, then the two can once again exchange blows at MITB. It's hidden from none that both the superstars hate each other to the core, and they allegedly have real-life heat too. They had a huge clash at Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix, which Punk won.

However, their rivalry didn't end there, and at WrestleMania 41, The Visionary got the better of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk by getting Paul Heyman on his side. If things don't end between Punk and Rollins at SNME next week, which it probably won't, then the two can once again clash against each other at the Money in the Bank PLE. And this might be the final one-on-one encounter between them.

#4 Bron Breakker (On Seth Rollins' orders)

Seth Rollins can also get Bron Breakker to assault CM Punk at SNME, which could lead to a one-on-one match between the two at Money in the Bank. Bron Breakker established himself as one of the breakout superstars in WWE since he made his main-roster debut last year. Also, he hasn't wrestled CM Punk so far in a one-on-one match. Therefore, at MITB, the Straight Edge Superstar can lock horns with the young superstar.

#3 CM Punk competes in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Last year, The Voice of the Voiceless was nursing his torn triceps and couldn't compete in the six-man MITB ladder match. However, this year, he can go for the briefcase, which might also be the final MITB match of his career. By winning the coveted briefcase, the Best in the World can get in the title picture and challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena made Punk pass out to the STF at Elimination Chamber after Seth Rollins took out the latter with a Stomp. Punk can exact revenge on Cena by playing dirty anytime and cashing in his briefcase at an opportune moment against the Last Real Champion.

#2 Sami Zayn (If he turns heel)

Sami Zayn can be CM Punk's opponent if the Honorary Uce turns heel on Punk at SNME. There have been a lot of rumors of Zayn's potential heel turn against Punk and becoming the third member of Seth Rollins' alliance.

CM Punk even told Sami Zayn this week on RAW that he's having a hard time trusting anybody right now. Zayn also stated that although they've had some differences, they must work together to stop Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. If we read between the lines, then certainly Zayn is up to something. The former Intercontinental Champion can shock the fans at SNME by attacking CM Punk.

#1 John Cena

The fans will have a grand time if John Cena and CM Punk come together for one final bout at MITB on June 7, 2025. The two have a rich history, and they will indeed have a great clash at MITB.

However, there have also been reports that Punk and Cena's clash is bound to happen, but it can take place later this year. At MITB, The Champ might probably work with rapper Travis Scott in a tag team match. It remains to be seen who Cena's opponent will be. Cody Rhodes or someone else? The fans will only find out after SNME on May 24, 2025.

