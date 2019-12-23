5 Possible Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Who can he face?

A while ago, a report surfaced that John Cena is interested in doing 'something substantial' at WrestleMania 36. It should be noted that the 16-time WWE Champion has never missed out on the show since WrestleMania 19 and, if this report is anything to go by, doesn't plan on missing out on this one as well.

With the assumption that the report is true, Cena would have to do something significant and start a feud sometime between the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36. His commitment to his Hollywood film projects, however, may keep him from doing a major program. Naturally, it would have to be short and sweet.

Keeping these factors in mind, here are five possible opponents for John Cena at Wrestlemania 36:

The story could continue

This story writes itself. Cena was back in his 'Dr. of Thuganomics' gimmick when he interrupted Elias at WrestleMania 35. It would only make sense for the two to lock it up and finish what they started.

Elias would benefit from the match in the long run. Since returning from an ankle injury, he has done little of substance whilst being on WWE RAW (mostly). While he's currently a face, he would work great as a heel in the match.

WWE has conveniently forgotten storylines in the past, but the seeds that were planted at The Showcase of the Immortals earlier this year should grow and bear fruit in 2020. It's more fitting that Elias gets the rub going forward.

True, he's a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion but the belt doesn't necessarily hold any significance if compared to other mid-card titles. Of course, this ultimately comes down to what Vince McMahon deems fit.

Now, there is a big question of who would go over and the ideal answer would be the one who's constantly being featured on WWE TV. As of right now, fans should leave the booking to McMahon.

