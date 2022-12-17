5 possible opponents for Roman Reigns in 2023: Current Bloodline member, returning 37-year-old star, 10-time WWE Champion

Roman Reigns has had an utterly dominant 2022. He remained the Universal Champion throughout the year and won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. But what do the next 12 months have in store for The Tribal Chief?

Having faced several top names, including Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Logan Paul this year, a few other major stars will want a crack at Reigns in 2023. These include former rivals, current stablemates, and even family members.

Note: This list does not include Kevin Owens, who looks set to challenge Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. Seth Rollins - A ghost from The Tribal Chief's past

Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and defeated him, albeit by disqualification. While disappointing, the finish to their match set up an even bigger one in the future.

The Visionary should return for Reigns in 2023, knowing that he has The Tribal Chief's number. Their in-ring chemistry is brilliant. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns finally beating Seth Rollins would be a great culmination of the story between the former Shield brothers.

#4. Randy Orton - Unfinished business with The Bloodline

Randy Orton is still on the shelf.

While he is currently out with a severe back injury, Randy Orton has a massive feud waiting for him upon his WWE return. The Viper was written off following a brutal assault from The Bloodline.

It was meant to lead to him facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but the injury was worse than initially expected. Orton was significantly over with the fans, so a program with The Tribal Chief could have been excellent. It should still happen once Mr. RKO returns, whenever that may be.

#3. Sami Zayn - Only a matter of time

Sami Zayn has been WWE's MVP of 2022. His range of talents has expanded over the last twelve months, proving how good he is in various roles. The Honorary Uce is brilliant as a goofy heel as part of The Bloodline, but he is even better as a fighting babyface.

Once Roman Reigns inevitably kicks Zayn out of his faction, fan support for him will likely be through the roof. This should lead to a world title match, potentially at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Sami's hometown.

While he may not dethrone The Tribal Chief in February 2023, the match would be electric. But what if Sami Zayn was the one to beat Reigns later on in the year?

#2. The Rock - Cousins clash at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief's dream match.

This is the big match Roman Reigns needs at WrestleMania 39. It would be the culmination of the past two and a half years of The Bloodline building up, the crowning moment that solidifies Reigns as The Head of the Table.

WWE can do so much with the possible angle between him and The Rock in the lead-up to The Show of Shows. The cousins will undoubtedly have the time of their lives to work with each other, which may translate on-screen.

There is no bigger match than The Tribal Chief and The Great One facing off. Triple H needs to ensure the Hollywood star can return, especially after over two years of WWE teasing it. If that happens, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will be worth the wait.

#1. Cody Rhodes - The man who should dethrone Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare will return soon.

While Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the biggest money match WWE can book in 2023, The Tribal Chief's ultimate defeat would be the most crucial moment in years. The company needs to book the right guy to take on this role.

While some of the above names would be great choices to dethrone Reigns, Cody Rhodes should be the one. The American Nightmare is one hell of a babyface, proving his grit by wrestling a Hell in a Cell Match against Seth Rollins while severely injured.

His return shouldn't be too far away. It will garner a massive reaction, which could be the first step toward his first WWE world title. A match where Cody Rhodes fights his way to defeating Roman Reigns sounds exciting.

He is a great backup option for WrestleMania 39 if The Rock can't make it. Either way, however, The American Nightmare should be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

