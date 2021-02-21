5 Possible outcomes for the United States Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is just around the corner. Many fans are excited to see which Superstars will make their way to WrestleMania 37 with gold around their waists. Two Elimination Chamber Matches have been announced for the pay-per-view. In the first bout, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Sheamus, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, and Jeff Hardy.

In the second match, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso will battle it out. The winner will earn an opportunity to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns later in the night.

A few other matches have been booked for the card. The WWE United States Championship bout is one of the more anticipated affairs on the card. The reigning champion, Bobby Lashley will face his toughest challenge yet when he takes on Keith Lee and Riddle in a Triple Threat Match.

This Sunday I take on Bobby Lashley and Keith Lee at the elimination chamber for the United States Championship! As you can tell by my face I’m pretty excited bro #stallion #wweraw #eliminationchamber pic.twitter.com/JYd9qmVMyN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 15, 2021

While there's still uncertainty over Lee's participation in the match after a few reports, WWE is still promoting him for the bout. As a result, this article is written with the mindset that Lee will compete on Sunday night.

#5 Riddle defies the odds to win the US Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Riddle could finally get the better of Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber might prove the be the right place and time to give Riddle the win he needs. Though he has won many of his matches recently, Riddle has come up short whenever he faces Bobby Lashley. It's fair to say that he has rarely looked like he's on the champion's level.

In most pro wrestling stories , the hero ultimately beats the odds. Riddle could be the triumphant hero in this case. If he comes up short once again at WWE Elimination Chamber, he will come across as a loser who just can't win the matches that matter.

To avoid this situation, he must win at WWE Elimination Chamber. In doing so, WWE could ensure that The Original Bro becomes the future star he has the potential to be. Most importantly, he needs to score the pinfall over Lashley to make sure the victory completes the story the company set out to tell.