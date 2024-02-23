5 Possible paths for Rhea Ripley if she loses her title at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is enjoying a dominant run as the promotion’s Women’s World Champion. Since capturing the title, numerous female superstars have attempted to take the belt from her, but to no avail.

However, as the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event draws near, she’s bound to face her toughest opponent yet – Nia Jax. With that in mind, Ripley’s reign is in peril anew.

Be reminded that Ripley is one of the toughest female wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion and will likely retain her title in front of home fans this weekend. But what if she loses? What might come to fruition after the Elimination Chamber dust has settled?

#5. A power struggle between her and fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest

WWE fans are well aware of how Rhea Ripley exerts her dominance on The Judgment Day. Mami calls the shots for the villainous faction.

All that could be gone once she loses the title to Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber. Further, Priest might capitalize on the situation, creating a power struggle for the leadership position of the faction.

#4. The Rhea Ripley-Nia Jax feud further intensifies

The scenario of Rhea Ripley losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Nia Jax at the upcoming PLE could further intensify the feud between the two Australians, as The Nightmare would want to seek redemption for her defeat.

The loss could set up a rematch at WrestleMania 40. If such a narrative comes to fruition, WWE’s Creative might want to add more spice to it by adding a stipulation.

It is also likely that both The Bloodline and The Judgment Day might get involved if their rivalry continues after the PLE. For those unaware, Jax is an Anoa’i, and since she and Roman Reigns share the same blood, The Tribal Chief and his crew might likely come to her aid.

#3. Delving into new storylines after losing the title at Elimination Chamber

Another possibility is that Rhea Ripley might move on from the loss against Jax, and start a new storyline.

If Mami loses the WWE Women’s World Championship at Elimination Chamber, she could vent her frustration on any female superstar she bumps into. It would be interesting to see her feud again with the likes of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Another superstar that she should set her sights on is Jade Cargill.

In an interview with Sporting News Australia a few months back, Ripley expressed her eagerness to see what Cargill could offer on the main roster of the Stamford-based promotion. She went on to highlight that if Cargill opts to join RAW, she would love to step into the ring with her (Cargill) and show why “Mami is always on top.” Cargill made an impressive main roster debut at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#2. Rhea Ripley could go back as a babyface, keep her heel persona, or be a tweener

Losing the Women’s World Championship at the Elimination Chamber might also result in Rhea Ripley undergoing some character development. As mentioned in the previous entry, The Judgment Day could go through a power tussle if such a scenario happens. Either she will be booted out or voluntarily leave the heel faction to focus on a singles' career.

Mami could also turn babyface or embrace a tweener persona like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

#1. Getting drafted to SmackDown

There’s also a chance that Rhea Ripley might get drafted to SmackDown. The reigning Women's World Champion has overcome every obstacle on Monday Night RAW. She might look to seek fresh challenges by switching to the blue brand.

It would be exciting to see how the Aussie superstar performs against the cream of SmackDown's female wrestlers, especially against current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. Another matchup that WWE fans might want to see is between her and Tiffany Stratton.

Will Rhea Ripley retain her title at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Share your views in the comments section below.