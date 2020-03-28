5 possible storylines for Roman Reigns when he comes back to WWE

A switch to RAW, a dream match in Saudi Arabia? What's next for the Big Dog?

Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roman Reigns has pulled out of WrestleMania 36

The dream match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 has reportedly been called off because of the former's decision not to compete. The Big Dog is said to have pulled out of WrestleMania 36 due to concerns over his health amid the COVID-19 outbreak in mind and, as a result, WWE likely has no other option but to take the match off the card.

The company is yet to issue an official statement about the news, however the WWE Universe will no doubt be expecting something soon - not least for them to announce a replacement for Roman Reigns during the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It has been suggested that upcoming SmackDowns have already been taped, but WWE will surely have to make some last-minute changes in regards to WrestleMania 36 now.

Nevertheless, Reigns made the best choice for his future and, once this outbreak ends, he should be back in the ring. Here are 5 possible storylines for his comeback.

#5 Fights Goldberg for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam

He can and he will!

In the eyes of some fans, WWE had planned a grand coronation for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, where the Big Dog would get the better of Goldberg in a dream match and capture the coveted Universal Championship. Unfortunately, the match won't be happening now, and WWE could postpone it to the next 'Big Four' event, SummerSlam.

Every year, fans lament that SummerSlam is losing its charm. This year, the WWE Universe believes that the company will pull out all stops at the Biggest Party of Summer in 2020. The reason behind it is that WrestleMania is happening at the Performance Center and, as a result, the SummerSlam card will benefit.

A match like Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the richest prize on SmackDown would definitely attract a lot of attention.

