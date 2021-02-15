5 Possible surprises in the rest of February- Edge names unexpected WWE challenger, Brock Lesnar destroys current Champion 

The rest of February is a critical time for WWE to set the stage for WrestleMania and beyond. Not only does this include WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, but the episodes of RAW and SmackDown surrounding the event.

So much could happen in the remaining two weeks of February, and we are here to give you an overview and rundown of the same. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you think one or more of these surprises could potentially happen in the rest of the month. If you feel otherwise, please let us know as well.

#5 Drew McIntyre eliminates The Miz to remain WWE Champion, The Miz cashes in following his loss

Is this one of the those grammar or mathematical riddles, sure sounds like one....lol😂 — Jessica (@vye_26) February 15, 2021

Nobody really expects Drew McIntyre to drop the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, even though he goes up against five of the most dominant men in the wrestling business. And to the surprise of no one, the WWE Champion could hand out Claymores galore to each and every man in the Elimination Chamber to pick up a victory. While he is celebrating, The Miz could cash in his contract to become the WWE Champion.

I wouldn't be the @WWE Superstar I am today if it wasn't for my wife @MaryseMizanin, & I'm proud to support @TheFanProjectCo's mission to use fan data to show the world why we need to invest in women’s sports. Go to https://t.co/7M2BAQJ8Rq to support women in sports #SheDidThat pic.twitter.com/01YGwSn3as — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 3, 2021

It doesn't make sense for The Miz to be unsuccessful in his cash-in attempt, considering that WWE took the briefcase from Otis earlier in the year.

The Miz could hold the WWE Championship all the way until WrestleMania comes around and find ways to sneak away with victories against the top babyfaces on RAW. This will allow stars like Kofi Kingston and Ricochet, who may not necessarily get a shot against Drew McIntyre to take The Miz on prior to WrestleMania. The Miz could lose his title at the grandest sports entertainment spectacle of them all, thanks to the following scenario.