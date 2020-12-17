5 Possible theories about why Lana was removed from her WWE TLC 2020 match 

In case you're not all caught up with RAW this week (which wouldn't be too surprising if you consider the viewership numbers), Lana scored an upset victory against Nia Jax but then was promptly removed from her WWE TLC 2020 match owing to an 'injury'.

Yes, it was not a legitimate injury but a storyline beatdown that promoted this removal, and one has to believe that Lana was written off from WWE TLC 2020 because the company has big plans in place.

Here are five theories about why Lana may have been replaced in this match. Share your own theory about WWE TLC 2020 in the comments section below.

After all, WWE had done a commendable job in creating babyface sympathy for Lana after having her go through one table after another in recent weeks.

#5 To create an element of intrigue with the 'replacement for Lana' angle at WWE TLC 2020, which is not one of the more anticipated WWE pay-per-views of the calendar year

If you look up and down the WWE TLC 2020 card, be it the Sasha Banks vs. Carmella match, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, or even Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, you know that there's a very slight possibility that any of the Champions will lose their titles at the pay-per-view this weekend.

But by creating an element of intrigue regarding who will show up as Lana's ally at WWE TLC 2020, the audience has a reason to tune in and check out the action.

It's not much, but everyone likes an element of mystery. And speculation has been rampant online since WWE decided to go down this route not long ago. Could the following name return from injury to team up with Lana at WWE TLC 2020?