5 possible WrestleMania 37 opponents for Goldberg if he wins the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Goldberg is back and is set to challenge Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021 for the WWE Championship.

Some portions of WWE's fanbase are dreading this match because of Goldberg's track record of defeating younger stars to win the world title ahead of WrestleMania. That is a valid concern and the WWE Hall of Famer definitely has a chance of winning the WWE Title from McIntyre in just over two weeks.

If he does it, Goldberg will become the first man to win all three world titles in WWE - having already won the Universal and World Heavyweight Championships. And despite the likely outrage at his victory, the WCW icon would probably end up dropping the title at WrestleMania.

Goldberg's contracted two matches per year ensure that even if he defeats Drew McIntyre, his reign should not last beyond WrestleMania. With that in mind, several Superstars could be put in position to take WWE Title off him. However, with the way RAW has been going lately, some outrageous matches might not be out of the question.

Here are five possible opponents for Goldberg at WrestleMania 37, if he wins the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Drew McIntyre wins the WWE Championship back from Goldberg

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

This is extremely unlikely to happen, as WWE probably wouldn't book Goldberg to face the same Superstar twice in quick succession. However, this could be a way to properly turn Goldberg heel and get more fans behind Drew McIntyre, while extending this feud.

It would be unnecessary, but WWE loves to pad various Superstars' accolades within the company. The back-and-forth title switch between McIntyre and Randy Orton may have held that same purpose. The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE Champion as a result.

Advertisement

McIntyre could become a three-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania, with Goldberg adding another world title to his collection. It isn't completely out of the question, but there are much better ways to book both Superstars following the Royal Rumble.

There may be a slight chance that this happens, but Goldberg will most likely face somebody else at WrestleMania. There would be no value in having Drew McIntyre defeat the WWE Hall of Famer if he had already lost to him.