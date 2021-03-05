WWE Fastlane: 5 matches we want to see

WWE presents Fastlane in just over two weeks on the WWE Network. The final show before WrestleMania 37, Fastlane has yet to really come together from a card standpoint. Even stranger yet, the show is occurring just two weeks before WrestleMania, making it feel almost like an afterthought or road bump on the way to the biggest event of the year.

While some matches are starting to be rumored, it is still unusual to see a PPV show with just a single match advertised two weeks out. Full disclosure: that could (and likely will) change this evening on SmackDown.

So far, the only bout that has been made official for Fastlane is a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. That match will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the tag team title belts against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. With Banks and Belair set for battle at WrestleMania, most expect some kind of controversial finish that keeps the titles around the waists of Baszler and Jax.

So with all of that said, here are five potential matches that we would love to see at WWE Fastlane.

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, SmackDown

This match was nearly made official last week during SmackDown. Bryan needed to defeat Roman's cousin, Jey Uso, in order to receive a Universal Championship match against Reigns at Fastlane. Instead, the match ended via double-count.

So Bryan didn't win the match, but he didn't exactly lose it either since Uso was also counted out. It wouldn't be surprising to see the match come together after all this week on SmackDown. While Bryan certainly wouldn't have much of a chance of taking the championship from Reigns, the match itself would be a great one to watch and would certainly be cause for some more interest in the Fastlane show itself.

And if Bryan doesn't receive a championship match, there's another (probably better) road they could go down.

