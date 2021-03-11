5 possible WWE WrestleMania opponents for Big E

Since being split up from his New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during the 2020 WWE Draft, Big E has seen his singles career go from strength to strength in WWE on Friday Night SmackDown.

Big E became a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion when he defeated former Champion Sami Zayn on the December 25 episode of Friday Night SmackDown last year. This Intercontinental Championship victory further solidified Big E as a singles force on Friday nights, indicating what could be to come in the future for Big E as a singles competitor in WWE.

Being the Intercontinental Champion on the road to WrestleMania often has its perils for WWE Superstars. Nevertheless, as of writing, it would appear that Big E will be the Intercontinental Champion heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

Many members of the WWE Universe have already begun to speculate who Big E could face at WrestleMania, should the positivity powerhouse defend his Intercontinental Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let's take a closer look at five possible WWE WrestleMania opponents for Big E.

#5 Big E vs. Apollo Crews (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Apollo Crews has turned heel and embraced his Nigerian roots in recent weeks on Friday Night SmackDown

Judging by recent events on SmackDown, Apollo Crews challenging Big E for his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37 looks increasingly likely.

After unsuccessful challenges for Big E's Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions, Apollo Crews finally snapped several weeks ago on SmackDown when he violently attacked both Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura with steel ring steps. This marked Crews' first heel turn during his WWE career.

After the assault, Big E was stretchered out of the WWE ThunderDome and loaded into an ambulance, being taken to a local medical facility. It was later revealed in a storyline injury update that Big E had sustained a brachial plexus injury.

Since then, Apollo Crews has fully embraced his new heel character, reverting to his Nigerian roots and speaking with a Nigerian accent. Crews has demanded another WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity from Big E once he returns from his injury.

Could we see Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the WWE Intercontinental Championship once more on the Grandest Stage of Them All? It certainly looks increasingly likely to happen.

