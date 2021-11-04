5 potential challengers for Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley 

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are two of the brightest young talents on the WWE women's roster.

Both former RAW Women's Champions joined forces to form Super Brutality after SummerSlam 2021. They soon beat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on the August 23, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley and Nikki then challenged WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina on the September 20 episode of RAW. Super Brutality won the titles when Nikki rolled up Natalya and became the leading ladies in the tag team division. The two superstars haven't looked back since then.

After the WWE Draft, Nikki and Rhea remained on the Red Brand. However, the titles are contested on RAW and SmackDown; hence competition could come their way from anywhere.

In this article, we look at five potential tag teams who could challenge Super Brutality for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship:

#5 The team of Carmella and Queen Zelina are the number one contenders to Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the newly-formed team of Carmella and Queen Zelina took on Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley to determine the number one contenders for the Tag titles.

Before moving to the Red Brand, the duo formed a tag team on SmackDown. As a result, they brought their A-game to this contest.

They cornered Ripley and took her out of the equation, following which they double-teamed Nikki. Zelina then pinned her following Code Red.

The two women are now the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and it is yet to be determined when they will face the champions.

