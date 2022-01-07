5 potential directions for Big E after this week's WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered two agonizing nights of dismay at WWE Day 1 and RAW.

The Powerhouse of Positivity lost his WWE Championship on the first night of 2022 in a Fatal-Five-Way Match to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate nailed the former champion with an F5 to begin his sixth reign as WWE Champion.

On the latest episode of RAW, Big E was involved in a Fatal-Four-Way Match pitting the same contestants from the original Day 1 contest in Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. The bout was to determine the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship.

Unfortunately for E, he came up short as Lashley became the #1 contender by nailing KO with a massive spear to win the bout. The All-Mighty will now challenge Brock for the WWE title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

With that being said, Big E is now at the bottom of the pile for championship contention and will have to build his way to the very top. In this article, we look at five potential directions for Big E after this week's RAW:

#5. Big E could challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship

Damian Priest overcame Dolph Ziggler to retain his United States title on the latest edition of RAW.

The Archer of Infamy, despite interference from Robert Roode, managed to keep his dark side in check and pin The Showoff with The Reckoning. With Ziggler conquered, Priest can look for new challenges on the red brand.

An able competitor who can challenge Priest is Big E. E, after losing the WWE Championship, can now conquer the United States Championship. The contest between these men will be one for the ages, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Edited by Abhinav Singh