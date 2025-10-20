5 Potential Endings to WWE RAW Tonight

The October 20 edition of WWE RAW boasts an immensely stacked card. Three championships will be defended, while RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will provide an update on the condition and future of Seth Rollins after he was brutally kicked out of The Vision last week.With so much in store, here are five potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.5. 'AJ Lee' could win gold tonightThe Judgment Day will defend their World Tag Team Championship against the newly formed team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight on RAW. Should the tag team title bout main-event the show, Styles and Lee could emerge victorious and dethrone the heels.Tensions have been visible between the members of the faction, and it wouldn't be a surprise if we see another stable breaking up on RAW. This time, The Judgment Day might be the ones to implode on the back of a defeat in the World Tag Team Championship match.4. The real AJ Lee could confront Becky Lynch after her title defenseBecky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri in what seems like a classic David vs. Goliath showdown. However, it is very unlikely that Lynch will lose the title to Dupri tonight.After a potential squash match, AJ Lee could run out to save Maxxine Dupri from a post-match beatdown and confront Lynch. In doing so, they could set up a one-on-one match in the near future.3. Bron Breakker could earn a match against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight ChampionshipReports of Seth Rollins spending a significant amount of time away from WWE have been doing the rounds since he was brutally assaulted by The Vision last week on RAW. Bron Breakker fired the first shot and made his intentions clear by holding up the World Heavyweight Championship over a fallen Rollins to close the show.Tonight, he could be booked in a match to determine who CM Punk will face for the World Heavyweight Championship down the line. Regardless of whom he battles, he could Spear his way to a win and a title match with The Best in the World to continue The Vision's rivalry with the Second City Saint.2. Penta could cost Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental ChampionshipDominik Mysterio innovatively used a hammer to put away Penta last week on RAW to retain his Intercontinental Championship. This week, an even bigger threat awaits him in Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute is perhaps the most daunting challenger of Mysterio's reign so far.However, Dirty Dom never hesitates to break the rules to get the win. And he might do the same tonight on RAW, potentially coming up with another innovative way to cheat. Only this time, an angry Penta could run out to the ring to counter his tactics and cost him the title.1. Brock Lesnar could return and join The VisionFans have not seen Brock Lesnar since his dominant win over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate was accompanied by Paul Heyman that night, and we could see the duo reunite on RAW.After kicking out Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar could return to WWE tonight and become the new leader of The Vision. Reed and Breakker are two of the most intimidating superstars in WWE right now. Adding one of the most feared stars of all-time to their ranks would certainly make them the most dominant stable on the main roster.The Lesnar-Heyman connection is obvious, and it would certainly make for an exceptional way to end the show if it ends up happening.