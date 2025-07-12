5 potential endings to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is just a few hours away from taking place. The special event will witness Goldberg and Gunther locking horns in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

Besides this, the company has announced three more matches for the show, including the Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight showdown. Only having four matches seemingly confirms that the Hall of Fame is expected to main event against The Ring General on the show.

In this article, we will discuss five potential endings to WWE SNME XL:

#5. Goldberg might dethrone Gunther to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

SNME will indeed be the final match of Goldberg in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, this doesn't rule out the possibility of him winning his last match. The Hall of Famer has a history of pulling out massive victorious and even dethroning champions.

This is why it's probable that Saturday Night's Main Event might end with Goldberg celebrating as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Later, he could relinquish the title on RAW after the NBC special show, as he would no longer compete further.

#4. Gunther might retain his title to end the show

Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign started a few weeks back when he defeated Jey Uso to become World Champion again. The Imperium Leader's last World Title reign was impressive, as he destroyed many veterans during that reign.

At SNME, the World Champion might retain his belt and defeat Goldberg in his retirement match. This could be a perfect way to give Gunther massive momentum ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

#3. Seth Rollins might cash in during the Goldberg vs. Gunther match

Seth Rollins is the Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. The Visionary had already executed a heist of the century moment at WWE WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in during Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar showdown.

Replicating the same scenario, Rollins might cash in his MITB briefcase in the middle of the Goldberg vs. Gunther match. With some help from his alliance, Rollins might emerge as the new Champion to close the special show.

#2. The Visionary might cash in on Goldberg after the match

If Goldberg dethrones Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins might still end the show standing tall. This scenario could unfold when Rollins cashes in his MITB contract on the Hall of Famer in the post-match.

As the iconic star has already fought against The Ring General, Rollins will have the advantage, leading to him becoming the new Champion. In this situation, WWE can pull Goldberg's victory and take the title from him at the same time.

#1. Roman Reigns might return to end WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Roman Reigns' WWE return at the NBC special event is highly anticipated by the fans. The Original Tribal's last appearance was on RAW after WrestleMania, where Seth and Bron Breakker destroyed him. If Rollins attempts to cash in against the winner of Goldberg vs. Gunther, Roman might return to end the show.

The Head of the Table might destroy The Architect, leading to another failed attempt to cash in. The return of Reigns by the end of the show is a solid way to close Saturday Night's Main Event.

