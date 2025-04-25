4 potential endings to the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is expected to be a blockbuster show as it will see the fallout of a wild WrestleMania 41 weekend. WWE delivered an outstanding episode of RAW this week with several surprises and shockers. Fans can expect the same from tonight's blue brand show which will air live from Dickies Arena in Texas.

What remains the focus point is the ending of the show, which tells a lot of stories along the way. The company usually saves the most significant moments for the end, be it a match or a segment. From a top star getting hospitalized to John Cena facing a deja vu, the upcoming episode of the Friday night show can end in several intriguing ways.

Let's take a look at four potential endings to the SmackDown after WrestleMania:

#4. Solo Sikoa and Co. could invade the TLC Ladder Match on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown will see a huge TLC Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship between Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns. Well, WWE may make this the main event of the show, where the company could unravel some huge things.

Just when the match ends with one of the teams emerging victorious, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga could emerge from the shadows. They could destroy every participant and wreak havoc on the show. While Fatu could raise the United States Title in the air, Sikoa and Toga could hold the WWE Tag Team Titles high, making a statement that they are coming after the tag team gold.

All three men could stand tall in the ring, stronger than ever, with SmackDown going off air.

#3. Randy Orton may lay out John Cena with an RKO

The RAW after WrestleMania witnessed a jaw-dropping moment when Randy Orton showed up out of nowhere and hit John Cena with an RKO. The same could happen again on the blue brand tonight. The Cenation Leader, who is advertised for the show, could once again face deja vu.

Just when the 17-time world champion would be delivering a promo, addressing the crowd about what happened on RAW, The Apex Predator could be lurking in the shadows. As soon as Cena ends his promo, Orton could hit him with an RKO out of nowhere, leaving fans in a frenzy.

With the champion lying unconscious, The Viper could pick up the Undisputed WWE Title and pose with it before the show goes dark.

#2. Jacob Fatu could abandon Solo Sikoa and form his own faction

Jacob Fatu is standing at the top of the world now as the new United States Champion. Solo Sikoa, along with Tama Tonga, can host a special segment for him in the main event of SmackDown to celebrate The Samoan Werewolf's victory. Just when an exuberant Sikoa would try to embrace and congratulate his stablemate, Fatu's expressions could change.

In a shocking turn of events, Tama Tonga could walk away from the former Tribal Chief and stand beside the new United States Champion. Tonga Loa could also make a shocking return, only to stand side by side with the two stars, leaving Solo Sikoa alone on the other end. All three superstars could unleash a brutal attack on Sikoa, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

They could stand over The Street Champion's carcass, marking the beginning of a new era under Jacob Fatu.

#1. John Cena may brutally attack and hospitalize Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, where he may address the WWE Universe about what happened at WrestleMania. However, John Cena could potentially interrupt his segment. He may confront the former champion in the ring. Both superstars could then get involved in a heated exchange of words, and things could take a wild turn.

The Franchise Player could brutally attack Rhodes, making the latter bleed. The American Nightmare could then be stretchered away backstage by Nick Aldis and officials and rushed to a local medical facility. Cena could then stand in the middle of the WWE ring holding the Undisputed WWE Title up in the air with the entire area booing him loudly and clearly.

The SmackDown after WrestleMania could go off air with John Cena standing firm in the ring in front of a hostile crowd.

