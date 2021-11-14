5 potential feuds for WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix if she returns to in-ring action

Elizabeth Copeland, professionally known as Beth Phoenix, has been one of the most dominant female wrestlers to step foot in a WWE ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer currently works as a color commentator on the WWE NXT Brand and is semi-retired from in-ring action.

The former Divas Champion and three-time WWE Women's Champion was surely one of the top superstars during her active wrestling days in WWE . Her feuds with some established names like Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Candice Michelle, Melina and Victoria were one for the ages.

The Glamazon also holds the esteemed title of being only the second woman to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the 2010 event after the late Chyna. Beth, in this contest, managed to eliminate the seven-foot giant, The Great Khali, which was certainly a moment to savor for her fans.

In October 2012, Beth left WWE owing to creative frustrations. She made a comeback in 2017 when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest wrestler ever to achieve this feat at all of 36.

Beth Pheonix, in 2019, laced her wrestling boots again when she teamed up with Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks to face off against Nia Jax, Tamina and The Iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce). Phoenix's team emerged victorious after she pinned Royce with the Glam Slam. She also competed at WrestleMania that year in a Fatal Four-way Tag match with partner Natalya, albeit their team came up short.

With such accolades, the WWE Universe would certainly wish to see her compete in the ring again. If this were to happen, in this article we dive into five feuds for Beth Phoenix on the current WWE Women's roster:

#5 Rhea Ripley vs Beth Phoenix

Rhea Ripley has been very impressive since she made the shift from NXT to the main roster earlier this year.

She claimed the RAW Women's Championship by beating Asuka at WrestleMania 37 and is currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki A.S.H. on Monday Night RAW.

A match between Rhea and Beth Phoenix would pin two different eras of wrestling. The bout will be extremely physical with an experienced campaigner in Beth who could certainly help put young Rhea over.

Will the Glam Slam prevail in this one or will The Riptide seal the deal? Whatever is the case, the WWE Universe will surely be served a treat in this battle of generations.

Edited by Ryan K Boman