5 Potential feuds for new Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The new Champ!

After not being defended on PPV since October, the Intercontinental Championship has a new holder in Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men finally received his title shot on SmackDown and he won the title from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura had held the title since Extreme Rules last July, which is an absurdly long time in today's WWE. Most mid-card reigns last only a few months while Nakamura's lasted nearly seven. Strowman had pinned the King of Strong Style on multiple occasions but was consistently denied a shot at the Championship.

After finally receiving his opportunity on the SmackDown following the Royal Rumble, Strowman didn't waste any time. Even interference from Sami Zayn and Cesaro could not save Nakamura's title reign. While Zayn's interference did lead to his client losing (he took off a turnbuckle cover but Nakamura hit it instead) may cause some friction, Strowman is certainly going to move on to different challengers.

With WrestleMania season upon us, he could have any number of challengers both leading up to and at the Show of Shows. Now that a face has the title, Strowman will likely have to fend off several heel challengers. Here are five feuds for new Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

#5 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior

He might still be trying to rid Friday nights of stars under six feet, but Sheamus can only beat Shorty G so many times before it gets too repetitive. While Strowman doesn't fit the "little guy" status that Sheamus has targeted upon his return to action, he does fit into the whole "size matters" saying now used by the Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus is a physical threat and a former World Champion so it would only make sense for these two to square off. SmackDown doesn't have a ton of believable threats but The Celtic Warrior could at least give the big guy a run for his money.

Nothing much is set in stone just yet for the IC title at WrestleMania, but this could certainly be a pairing for the Showcase Of The Immortals. The title will be defended either in a singles match or a multi-person match. Since the mid-card on RAW has more depth and varied performers, I think the IC title match will be a one-on-one affair. It just might be between these two. Sheamus even said he is targetting the IC title as it is the only one championship missing from his accolades and will make him a Grand Slam Champion. You can find the video right here:

Advertisement

1 / 5 NEXT