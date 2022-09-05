New champion crowned, creepy star destroys the ring - 5 potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a steel cage on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and The Miz are set to clash in a rematch on WWE RAW. This time, however, their bout will be for the United States Championship and contested inside a steel cage.

The two have quite a bit of history together. In 2021, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to win the WWE Championship. Thus far in 2022, the two have faced off twice. The first was in tag team action while the other time was just last week. Bobby defeated The Miz in their last encounter.

There has been a lot of chaos during their recent bouts. The likes of Ciampa, AJ Styles, and Dexter Lumis have caused distractions and confusion. The Miz used the recent chaos to leverage himself into this upcoming championship opportunity.

The Miz and Bobby Lashley continuing their rivalry heading into WWE RAW is exciting. While rematches can be overdone, the pair battling in a steel cage adds an epic element to their upcoming bout.

Who will win when The All-Mighty and The A-Lister clash on WWE RAW? Will The Miz get a major win? Will Bobby Lashley impose his will? Could certain superstars influence the conclusion of the bout?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a steel cage on WWE RAW.

#5. Bobby Lashley may escape the cage on WWE RAW

In World Wrestling Entertainment, there are a handful of ways to win a steel cage match. The most well-known ways are the same for any standard bout. Superstars can win cage matches by pinning their opponents or by making them submit.

Another way to win a steel cage match in WWE is by escaping the cage. There are two methods to win the bout via escape. The first is for a superstar to climb over the cage and get back down to the floor ringside. The other method is by exiting through the cage door. Regardless, both feet have to hit the floor to win.

When Bobby Lashley and The Miz clash on WWE RAW, Lashley is likely the favorite going in. If he manages to win the bout, he may destroy The Miz and simply secure a pinfall victory. There's also a chance that The All-Mighty will climb the cage and get to the floor with his explosive speed and reflexes.

#4. The Miz may pin Bobby Lashley with help from Ciampa

The steel cage stipulation comes with positives and negatives for both The Miz and Bobby Lashley. For The All-Mighty, he can theoretically focus solely on The Miz without the constant worry of interference. Additionally, The Miz can't run away from Bobby's onslaught.

The Miz benefits from the steel cage stipulation because he's theoretically safe from Dexter Lumis. Another way that The Miz could potentially benefit from being locked in a cage with the big man is if Ciampa climbs in and joins him.

As talented as Bobby Lashley is, he's still a human being. He might appear to be superhuman, but he will still struggle battling the two men at once. This is especially true when one of the stars is a former WWE Champion and the other is a former NXT Champion. If Ciampa joins The Miz inside the steel structure, Bobby Lashley may be battered and beaten on WWE RAW.

#3. Bobby Lashley may pin The Miz on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley

As mentioned in the previous entry, Bobby Lashley will likely benefit from the steel cage stipulation because it could potentially hinder interference and The Miz running away. If that is indeed the case, the A-Lister may be in big trouble.

The Miz is an excellent wrestler. His resume speaks for itself. He's a former two-time WWE Champion. He's held most of the titles in the company, and typically on multiple occasions. The Miz has even headlined WrestleMania. Still, in a straight-up one-on-one situation, The A-Lister is no match for The All-Mighty.

Bobby Lashley will likely destroy The Miz when the two step into the steel cage on WWE RAW. After he batters the former WWE Champion, Lashley could pin The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE.

#2. Ciampa and Maryse may help pull The Miz out of the cage

The Miz and Maryse

While the steel cage match will provide a hindrance for The Miz, he's still extremely crafty. The man has managed to succeed time and time again over the last fifteen years in one of the most difficult industries in the entire world.

The former WWE Champion can move surprisingly quickly and may be able to escape the cage in a hurry. More importantly, he has a few people who can help him do so. Even if Ciampa can't successfully enter the cage, he will likely be ringside. The Miz's wife Maryse may also be outside the ring during the bout.

If both Maryse and Ciampa are ringside on WWE RAW, the two may be able to provide a distraction of some kind and allow The Miz to escape. Another option is for them to pull The Miz out of the open door at some point, even if he's unable to exit on his own free will. Don't be surprised if Ciampa and Maryse help The Miz win the United States Championship on WWE RAW.

#1. Dexter Lumis may pop up through the ring on WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

A key reason for the steel cage stipulation comes down to one man. Dexter Lumis has made shocking appearances on WWE RAW over the past month or so. While many initially believed the creepy superstar was targeting AJ Styles, it later became evident he was targeting The Miz.

Dexter has kidnapped the former world champion and has even snuck into his rental vehicle without The Miz being aware of it. He will clearly go to great lengths just to achieve whatever his warped motives are.

When The Miz and Bobby Lashley fight on WWE RAW, Dexter is seemingly going to be kept away from The A-Lister. However, the crafty, creepy Lumis may find a way around that. Dexter Lumis may cut a hole through the bottom of the ring and either enter the ring or pull The Miz out. The Undertaker, The Big Show, Kane, and others have done this in the past. The Miz isn't completely safe from the scary Lumis inside the steel cage.

Bobby Lashley has been an incredible United States Champion. When he battles The Miz on WWE RAW, the big man will likely add another major win to his impressive resume. Still, fans can never count The Miz out of getting a big win.

How do you expect the steel cage match on WWE RAW to end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

