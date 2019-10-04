5 Potential finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon on SmackDown- Big return?

This is certainly a match we should watch out for

In what has been described as the most exciting week in wrestling this year, we witnessed the season premiere of RAW, the debut of AEW on TNT, Finn Balor arriving at NXT, leading up to arguably the biggest news story of the week- SmackDown on FOX. WWE is tempting fans with a packed lineup, including the return of The Rock.

In all of the hype and the hoopla surrounding the event, one may tend to forget the ladder match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, part of a rivalry that has been brewing for a long time. These are two men not afraid to take risks, so this match could potentially steal the whole show.

Remember that careers are on the line in this very match. So, how could this clash potentially conclude on the debut of WWE SmackDown on FOX?

I will list out 5 possibilities in this article and invite you to voice your opinions in the comments.

#5 Shane McMahon wins the match clean

Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Lynch/Flair vs. Banks/Bayley

While I'm expected to examine every possibility as a reporter, let me just say at the very outset that I do not think that this possibility will happen. If Shane McMahon, who has hardly been portrayed as a full-time performer goes over someone like Kevin Owens clean, the fans will revolt and they will be very unhappy indeed. This is not the right look for the premiere of SmackDown on FOX, which is when fans should be happy with the output.

But in this scenario, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens have a grueling bout where Kevin Owens is unable to climb the ladder but McMahon somehow fights against all odds and sends Kevin Owens out of WWE. I'm not saying that this will happen, and honestly, it probably won't.

