Best and Worst of WWE Season Premiere- Epic botch, A missed opportunity?

What a great lineup of WWE Superstars, through the eras

Paul Heyman had his grubs on this week's episode of RAW and if you are a fan of his style of sports entertainment, I'm sure you were entertained. Some others may have been turned off by the edginess of the content, especially at the very end.

From Brock Lesnar starting things off in classic fashion to Bobby Lashley making an interesting return at the end, this was an intense show. In this article, I shall elaborate as to what I was a fan of and what I did not care for on this week's Season Premiere episode.

One thing that is for sure is that WWE will be a very different place with Heyman and Bischoff leading the charge going forward. Vince McMahon may become a lot busier with the XFL, meaning that we'll see the signatures of both of these mad geniuses in the weeks that follow.

RAW kickstarted a very eventful week of wrestling, and here are the salient highlights...

#1 Best: Bobby Lashley returns

Join WWE in congratulating @RusevBUL on becoming a U.S. citizen! https://t.co/PxBMDkccdf — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2019

Bobby Lashley can be a power player in whichever brand he eventually ends up. There is no way you can book someone like Bobby Lashley in the undercard and whether or not you like his strange alliance with Lana, I think that his return bodes well for the company.

And the fact that him and Rusev seem like they'll be on a collision course in the days that follow is also a very good sign, at least in my opinion. Rusev has been an underutilized player for such a long time and it's finally time for him to showcase his potential to the fullest.

How do you think the Lana-Lashley storyline will pan out, ladies and gentlemen? Let us know in the comments section below.

