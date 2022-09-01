5 potential finishes for Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport at NXT Worlds Collide

A major triple threat match is taking place at NXT Worlds Collide. For those unaware, the event features stars from NXT, NXT UK, RAW, and SmackDown in several epic matches.

Unfortunately, the show will also serve as a send-off for NXT UK as the brand is discontinued. Each of the major championship belts from the brand is being unified on the show. Next year, the program will be relaunched as NXT Europe.

Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Championship at NXT Worlds Collide in a triple threat match. NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura will attempt to win the bout, as well as number one contender Blair Davenport. All three women have much to prove going into the match, with the end goal of unifying the two prestigious titles.

NXT Worlds Collide is looking to be an excellent show, and this triple threat match may be the match of the night. Below are five potential finishes for Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport at NXT Worlds Collide.

#5. Mandy Rose might get an upset win at NXT Worlds Collide

Mandy Rose has had a career trajectory that almost nobody could have anticipated. The talented superstar began her professional wrestling career by competing as a contestant on Tough Enough in 2015. Rose was ultimately the runner-up of the season, but she found considerably more success than the winner, Sara Lee.

The Golden Goddess spent two years in the developmental brand before moving to the main roster in 2017. She spent the next four years competing for RAW and SmackDown before moving back to NXT in 2021. Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, and she's dominated the division since.

Despite being the NXT Women's Champion for nearly a year, Mandy is heading into the Worlds Collide triple threat match as the underdog. Meiko Satomura has competed for almost three decades, thus earning the nickname The Final Boss.

If Mandy Rose picks up a win in this triple threat match, it will be considered a major upset. Still, she may be able to pull it off. A three-way bout allows for a strategy to come into play. Mandy may sneak away with a major win.

#4. Two superstars may win at the same time

The upcoming triple threat match at NXT Worlds Collide features a trio of the best female superstars in the business. Mandy Rose has proven her talent with a near-year-long reign. Meiko Satomura is regarded as one of the best female wrestlers ever. Blair Davenport has made her name internationally and is poised to take over the NXT and the main rosters.

Given the stacked level of talent in the upcoming bout, any superstar can believably win. What may end up happening, however, is that the two superstars could potentially win at the same time.

The bout will be hard-hitting and exhaust all three competitors. If two stars lock in a submission or end up pinning someone simultaneously, they may both be declared the winner.

If that happens, the two will likely need to settle it in a singles match down the line. Don't be shocked to see Mandy and Blair, for example, team up to take out The Final Boss.

#3. Blair Davenport may win big

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport is a superstar who will undoubtedly turn heads at NXT Worlds Collide. For fans who know her skill level, her victory is very much possible.

The England-born superstar has been wrestling professionally for a decade. She made her name in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Japan. She was briefly a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster until she was released due to Covid-19-related travel complications. In 2021, she joined WWE by debuting on NXT UK.

Blair found success on the British brand, defeating every opponent in her path except Meiko Satomura. While the two battled for the NXT UK Women's Championship, Blair suffered an injury that kept her out of action for months.

Now that Davenport has returned, she wants to right the wrong and defeat Meiko. There's a chance the former will pin one of her opponents at NXT Worlds Collide.

The talented Brit has all the potential in the world, and if she manages to defeat both champions to unify the belts, she'll make an undeniable statement. Enemies of Blair, beware.

#2. Toxic Attraction may help Mandy Rose retain her title

Toxic Attraction

While Mandy Rose has proven to be a dominant champion, she hasn't exactly accomplished her near-year-long title reign all by herself. Mandy is the leader of a faction, and her two stablemates have helped her considerably.

Toxic Attraction's other two superstars, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, are two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. As a group, the three women have dominated the brand over the past year.

At NXT Worlds Collide, Toxic Attraction will likely play a pivotal role in the bout's outcome. The two will probably cheat on behalf of Mandy.

If they do interfere, it may be enough distraction for Mandy to hit her knee or get a quick pin out of nowhere. The strategy has worked for the trio for nearly a year and might work again.

#1. Meiko Satomura could win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Worlds Collide

Mandy Rose, Blair Davenport, and Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura has had a long and storied legacy in professional wrestling. She began her career in the industry in 1995. Her career has been so prolific that she has even competed in World Championship Wrestling in the past.

Fast-forward to 2022, Satomura has been the NXT UK Women's Champion since June last year. She also hasn't lost a match since March of 2021. The Final Boss is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world.

As successful as Mandy Rose has been, she's never faced a challenge like Meiko. As talented as Blair is, she's lost to her in the past. At NXT Worlds Collide, The Final Boss will likely decisively defeat both opponents to unify the two belts.

NXT Worlds Collide is set to be an epic event featuring WWE's three brands along with stars from the soon-to-be-defunct NXT UK brand. Which female superstar will win the bout and unify both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship? Fans will have to tune in on Sunday to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy