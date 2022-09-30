5 potential directions for Sasha Banks outside of WWE

When Sasha Banks and her tag team partner Naomi ditched WWE and the Women's Tag Team Championship back in May, it sent shockwaves through the promotion.

Banks, still just 30 years old, is one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world. Naomi is no slouch, either. The duo were popular with the WWE Universe and have basically tied their careers to the promotion.

Banks is a multi-time world champion, a member of the Four Horsewomen of NXT and a mainstream star. Naomi, on the other hand, is not just one of the greatest performers in WWE's female division, she's also married to Jimmy Uso.

With all due respect to The Queen of Glow, it's Banks that has been the most intriguing of the two, regarding her relationship with WWE management. In the past, she has been known to be disgruntled and somewhat discontent.

So what if she decides NOT to return to WWE? Here are five options Sasha Banks might look at if she decides not to return to her old company.

#5 - She might go on a global tour, headlining in places like Japan, Australia and all over Europe

Of course, we must preface that any wrestling appearances that Sasha Banks may make going forward will likely be under her old name of Mercedes V. Most promotions get around this by using the 'formerly known as' label.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Sasha Banks just changed her @ from SashaBanksWWE to her real name Mercedes Varnado… Sasha Banks just changed her @ from SashaBanksWWE to her real name Mercedes Varnado… https://t.co/tGkVHEp2Ic

By any name, fans worldwide see Banks as a star of the highest magnitude. To meet her massive appearance fee, she might need to look across both the Atlantic and the Pacific for options.

A well-planned worldwide tour by The Boss would not only be highly profitable, but it would establish her as her own brand - one that doesn't necessarily need the WWE marketing machine.

#4 - Banks could temporarily make special appearances for IMPACT Wrestling at major live events

While it's not been considered a permanent destination for some of the major stars of WWE, IMPACT Wrestling represents a place where Banks could bide her time.

The promotion doesn't have a heavy premium live event schedule, so she could conceivably make just a handful of appearances and be open to other bookings. That's how IMPACT has handled major stars in the past.

carl @NashaBelair ‍ this would be so elite Gail Kim in her prime vs Sasha Banksthis would be so elite Gail Kim in her prime vs Sasha Banks 😮‍💨 this would be so elite 🔥 https://t.co/XvqWgQp4kf

This could lead to potential dream matches with legends like Gail Kim or Mickie James, both of whom are stalwarts of the promotion. A feud with the eccentric Rosemary would be intriguing as well.

A move to a promotion like IMPACT Wrestling would obviously be on a temporary basis, but it's at least an option that Sasha Banks should consider.

#3 - She could host a talk show on a sporting outlet like ESPN or FS1, or go out on her own with a podcast

One thing is for sure: Sasha is not short on charisma. It's very possible she could host a pro wrestling talk show or maybe even a podcast. With her highly opinionated past, it would be interesting to hear Sasha Banks: Unfiltered.

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Sasha Banks and Bayley have killed it on EVERY SINGLE SEGMENT they have appeared on this week.



Raw, NXT and now Smackdown. These two are awesome



#Smackdown Sasha Banks and Bayley are on commentary for this The New Day vs Lucha House Party match.Sasha Banks and Bayley have killed it on EVERY SINGLE SEGMENT they have appeared on this week.Raw, NXT and now Smackdown. These two are awesome Sasha Banks and Bayley are on commentary for this The New Day vs Lucha House Party match.Sasha Banks and Bayley have killed it on EVERY SINGLE SEGMENT they have appeared on this week.Raw, NXT and now Smackdown. These two are awesome 👏👏#Smackdown https://t.co/1M7ydOw0yx

She would also be a great guest on a roundtable discussion show, much like the ones you see on ESPN or Fox Sports. There's no reason that she couldn't pursue a career in broadcasting while still leaving the door open for a return to the ring or to take on more acting roles.

A radio or podcast schedule is very easy to work around, so she could make a profit there and 'double-dip' in different genres at the same time.

#2 - Sasha Banks might shun WWE and professional wrestling altogether for a career in Hollywood

With her success on the Disney+ hit show The Mandalorian, the folks out in Tinsel Town have started to take notice of Sasha Banks. She seems to have natural acting skills and she's obviously beautiful. She looks like a motion picture starlet.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is listed for the Emmy Nominations round ballot for her work on ‘The Mandalorian’ 🍿 Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is listed for the Emmy Nominations round ballot for her work on ‘The Mandalorian’ 🍿 https://t.co/jemrD39bj3

While Banks may never be the leading lady of her own films, she could certainly play a damsel in distress or the female sidekick of an action hero. Imagine Sasha Banks and The Rock teaming up to take on some bad guys in a blockbuster hit!

Many professional wrestlers would love to follow in the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson or John Cena, finding success on the silver screen, but they can't all pull it off. Banks has displayed a clear aptitude for acting. There's nothing holding her back from chasing her dreams in La-La Land.

#1 - She could sign with AEW as Mercedes V

If Sasha Banks decides to take a big money contract anywhere besides WWE, her only choice in the United States would be to join All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has made it no secret that he wants to improve his women's division. He displayed that recently when he inked Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, to a deal. She singlehandedly upgraded the AEW ladies' roster, even if she only wrestles on a limited basis.

Banks would be totally different altogether. She's in her physical prime and could provide AEW with a face for the division. She could be someone who carries the banner of the company for years to come.

Her star power would also elevate the likes of Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker and even veteran Serena Deeb. Matches with a megastar like Sasha would raise their profiles, even in defeat.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle 5x Raw Women's Champion

2x Women's Tag Champion

1x Smackdown Women's Champion

1x NXT Women's Champion

Mandalorian Star



Happy birthday to Sasha Banks; THE Boss in WWE 5x Raw Women's Champion2x Women's Tag Champion1x Smackdown Women's Champion1x NXT Women's ChampionMandalorian StarHappy birthday to Sasha Banks; THE Boss in WWE ✔ 5x Raw Women's Champion✔ 2x Women's Tag Champion✔ 1x Smackdown Women's Champion✔ 1x NXT Women's Champion✔ Mandalorian Star Happy birthday to Sasha Banks; THE Boss in WWE 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7NPGSl2HIV

Banks could feud right away with Saraya, who she injured with a wild kick to the back of the neck. As far as WWE was concerned, the legitimate damage put Saraya on the shelf permanently.

Hence, a confrontation between the two would be an example of wrestling meeting reality in the ring. The two of them having a 'coming-to-grips' moment over the accident could make for great television.

Right now, the world is Sasha Banks' oyster. She holds her future in her hands, and the next choice she makes could be the most important one that she makes in her professional life. Hopefully, she makes a decision where she finds both happiness and success.

