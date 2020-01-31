5 Potential matches for Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36

What will Daniel Bryan do next?

After two consecutive losses to The Fiend, chances are that Daniel Bryan will be moving out of the Universal Title scene and into a new feud. One of the biggest question marks is whether or not we'll see another change to his persona now that the feud is over. Everybody that The Fiend has gone after has changed in some way, including Bryan. Finn Balor turned heel, Seth Rollins turned heel, and Bryan has turned face and rejuvenated the Yes Movement, which he had been denying for a long time. It's unknown moving forward if Bryan will remain face, but all signs indicate that while he's still going to be The Planet's Champion (with or without a title belt), he's doing to be doing it in a more fan-friendly way.

With that in mind, Daniel Bryan needs a new direction. He may still continue trying to work toward a Universal Championship match by competing in the Elimination Chamber match, but if he's unsuccessful, he'll be wide open for a brand new feud for WrestleMania. Let's check out 5 wrestlers Daniel Bryan may enter into a rivalry with next.

#5 The Miz

The Miz faces Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam

There isn't another Superstar in WWE with anywhere near the amount of history with Daniel Bryan than The Miz. Bryan's NXT "pro" became his bitter rival almost immediately, and while they have extensively feuded, it hasn't happened again since both men's personas in WWE have matured and evolved. It would certainly make sense for a feud going into WrestleMania, and WWE could pick up on where they left off when Bryan was the General Manager of SmackDown Live a few years ago -- a rivalry that began but never reached a boiling point, as Miz had moved on before Bryan was cleared to return to in-ring competition.

It's even possible that John Morrison could get involved, making it a tag team feud. Miz and Morrison could spend the next 6 weeks getting the best of Bryan at each and every turn. Bryan would announce that he has found someone to combat them, and a tag team match would be set for WrestleMania. This could lead to a Team Hell No reunion, the return of an injured Superstar, or even a one-off alignment with an NXT Superstar. Regadless as to what they actually decide, based on history alone, The Miz has to be on this list.

