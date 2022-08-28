Johnny Gargano made a shocking return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Toronto fans had no idea that the former NXT Champion was going to make an appearance heading into the event. The surprise was met with a thunderous reception from the audience.

Following Johnny Wrestling's big return, fans have already begun to ask about Candice LeRae. Candice is Johnny's wife and the two were paired up together on-screen while on NXT. LeRae became pregnant last year, which took her off of television and her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment has since expired.

It remains unclear as to whether Candice plans on returning to professional wrestling now that she's a mother. If the talented superstar does choose to return to the industry, there's also no guarantee that it'll be for WWE. Still, there are numerous exciting ways that Candice could return to the company.

LeRae returning to action for a mixed-tag team match alongside her husband Johnny Gargano would be an exciting way for her to come back. There are several other superstar couples in the company along with intergender acts. Who could the couple battle against if Candice makes a comeback? Which dream matches could take place?

Below are 5 potential mixed tag team opponents for Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in WWE.

#5. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford would be formidable foes

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been linked together for at least five years. The couple became engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. Both stars met during their time in NXT at the WWE Performance Center.

Ford has been highly successful as one-half of The Street Profits. The two have captured tag team gold on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, although they're currently without titles. Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and she's considered one of the top stars in the company.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae would make for very intriguing competition for Ford and Belair. LeRae and Belair have never had a singles match on television. Johnny and Montez have also barely interacted. A bout between the two teams would feel incredibly fresh and it'd certainly be exciting to watch.

#4. They could battle Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW that consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The group once featured Edge, but the trio of stars forcefully removed the Hall of Famer from his own faction earlier this year.

Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley are yet to compete in a televised singles match together despite both being in NXT during the same period. Johnny Gargano, on the other hand, has battled both Finn Balor and Damian Priest at NXT TakeOver events in the past.

Regardless of whether Rhea teams up with Damian Priest or Finn Balor, the matches could be incredible. Ripley continues to evolve her game and she'll likely have great chemistry with a talented star like Candice LeRae. Johnny has already proven he can have stellar matches with both Priest and Balor. All the bout needs is a quality story leading up to it.

#3. The Miz and Maryse could be opposition for the married pair

The Miz and Maryse with Logan Paul

The Miz and Maryse have been a couple for a long time. The two stars first met when Maryse competed in the 2006 Divas Search contest, and eventually married in 2014. The pair have two daughters who were born in 2018 and 2019.

The It Couple have had three big-time mixed-tag team bouts in the past. They paired up to battle John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. The married couple also united to defeat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018. Most recently, The Miz and Maryse fought Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

While these stars haven't interacted in the past, a rivalry being formed isn't unlikely. The Miz and Johnny are both Cleveland boys, but their personalities couldn't be more different. Two married couples with children colliding could make for a fun story, but ultimately The Miz's ego is what will dominate the angle.

#2. Johnny and Candice could wrestle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch began dating in early 2019. The talented superstars became engaged later that same year. The two married in 2021 after having a daughter together in 2020.

Big Time Becks and the Monday Night Messiah have teamed up together on three occasions, all of which took place in 2019. They defeated Mike and Maria Kanellis on the July 1st edition of WWE RAW. The duo teamed up a week later to defeat Andrade and Zelina Vega. They also managed to defeat Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are yet to have any singles or tag battles against the married couple during their WWE tenures. Still, the two married couples squaring off could lead to incredible matches and promos. Becky and Seth being undefeated together could make for a tough mountain for Johnny and Candice to climb, but they'd likely be up for the challenge.

#1. They could battle WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix and Edge met through their time together in WWE. The pair first began dating in 2011. Together, they've had two daughters who were born in 2013 and 2016. 2016 was a special year for the duo, as they also married in the fall.

Both The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon are in the WWE Hall of Fame. They've teamed up together once and it took place earlier this year. Together, Beth and Edge defeated The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano likely have a lot of respect for the Hall of Famers. The two stars helped pave the way for Candice and Johnny's success. With that being said, the two couples colliding could be extremely intriguing. Beth and Edge have the experience and power advantage, but LeRae and Johnny Wrestling have a major edge in speed. A mixed-tag team match between these couples could be incredibly intriguing to watch.

For now, it remains unclear as to whether Candice LeRae will return to World Wrestling Entertainment. If the talented superstar does return, there are many exciting routes her career could take. With that being said, major mixed-tag team matches featuring herself and Johnny Gargano will excite fans all over the world.

