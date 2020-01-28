5 potential opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Lesnar v Orton, a possibility?

Brock Lesnar knows no boundaries and he fears no one. That is why he decided to enter the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant while holding the WWE Championship as he tried to prove no one could match up to him.

Lesnar was very successful as he managed to eliminate 13 men consecutively before he met his match in Drew McIntyre, who ultimately eliminated him from the match. We now know that McIntyre will face Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

Now that Royal Rumble is out of the way, WWE will be planning for the company's next trip to Saudi Arabia where the WWE Super Showdown is set to take place on February 27, 2020.

The fans in Riyadh will likely want to watch Lesnar defend his WWE Championship at the event, and there are a few names that come to mind who could take on Lesnar at the show.

In this article, we will look at the 5 Superstars who are good candidates to take on Lesnar in Saudi Arabia on the Road to WrestleMania.

#5 Cain Velasquez

Will Lesnar and Velasquez meet in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship again?

There are not too many men in the world who can intimidate ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar. However, Cain Velasquez is one man who has defeated Lesnar in a straight-up fight during his MMA career and came into the WWE to haunt the WWE Champion.

In October, Velasquez made his WWE debut and attacked Lesnar to exact revenge for Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick. The two men squared off in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel later that month, but an injury to Velasquez did not allow the two men to compete for long. Velasquez ended up tapping to Lesnar within seconds of the opening bell.

While Velasquez had revealed that he would be a part of the Royal Rumble match, and fans saw him as the potential eliminator of Lesnar, he did not show up during the match.

Advertisement

However, we could watch him return on RAW soon and challenge Lesnar to a rematch in Saudi Arabia again for the WWE Championship. Velasquez may be in better shape now and could give the fans the fight they want to see between these two men.

If WWE does plan to have a second episode of this rivalry, then a Saudi Arabian event seems like the perfect international stage to have it on.

1 / 5 NEXT