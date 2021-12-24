5 potential opponents for Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE stars will begin looking forward to WrestleMania season as 2022 approaches, with one of them being Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion could be primed for a big match at The Show of Shows in April.

Owens re-signed with the company last week, much to everybody's delight. This came during his ongoing world title program, which adds further optimism over his position on the card. KO's push will likely continue next year, with several exciting possibilities awaiting him at WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Owens can take on a variety of opponents at the two-night extravaganza, either based on his current storyline on RAW or a fresh new match-up. Either way, KO-Mania is set to run wild in Dallas.

Here are five potential matches Owens can have at WrestleMania 38. Let us know who you want to see him face in the comments below.

#5 Kevin Owens vs. Big E for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

As mentioned above, Kevin Owens is currently in a WWE Championship program. He will challenge Big E for the title at the Day 1 pay-per-view, with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley also in the match. Now that he is staying, KO's chances of winning have drastically improved.

Owens would be phenomenal as WWE Champion and can enjoy a three-month-long reign before he drops the title back to Big E at WrestleMania 38. No matter who wins the fatal-four-way, the New Day member must eventually hold the WWE Title following The Show of Shows.

Big E chasing the gold heading into WrestleMania is an interesting prospect, especially with a 'prize fighter' like Kevin Owens in his way. This would add a layer to their ongoing issues on RAW.

#4 KO and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro if they become a tag team

This past week on RAW saw Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens team up for a common cause. They want Bobby Lashley out of the WWE Championship match at Day 1 and viciously attacked him at the end of the show. The two heels then shared a hug in the middle of the ring.

The dynamic between Owens and Rollins is entertaining, with the two playing off of each other excellently. It is reminiscent of the glory days of JeriKO. If WWE decides to explore this partnership further, we may see them go after the RAW Tag Team Championship.

A match against RK-Bro would be huge for WrestleMania 38, giving the tag titles a major boost. This would also free up some big spots on the card for younger stars like Omos and Austin Theory, as the company continues to build them on RAW.

