5 potential opponents for Lars Sullivan upon his return

Night One of 2020's WWE Draft changed the landscape of the company as several top stars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Murphy, Rey Mysterio, and Dominic Mysterio switched brands. Moreover, WWE also separated top tag-teams like Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and The New Day. However, it was Lars Sullivan's stunning return that caught the WWE Universe by surprise.

'The Freak' Lars Sullivan had been out of action for 16 months due to knee injury. Before his re-emergence, fans had last seen him in early June of 2019. During his hiatus, however, he made headlines for the wrong reasons. The public learned of his controversial past, and rumors were running around that he had fallen out of favor. Nevertheless, Sullivan returned this past week and put the locker room on notice by viciously assaulting Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz.

Before his injury, Sullivan was a prized commodity; he was a star in the making. There were plans for him to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but that didn't happen as Sullivan suffered from anxiety issues. After making his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 35, he quickly ran roughshod over the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

Now that he is back, it's time for him to return to active competition. He would need some rivals, and this slideshow will explore the options available for Lars Sullivan.

Note: As Sullivan is included in the draft pool for Night 2, this list contains members from the current RAW and SmackDown rosters.

#5 Lars Sullivan could face Ricochet

Lars Sullivan has defeated Ricochet in the past.

Speaking of members of the RAW roster, Ricochet is still a member of the Red brand, which means that Lars Sullivan would have to jump ship to Monday nights if it happens.

'The One and Only' Ricochet is one of the most criminally underrated and under-utilized Superstars of the current roster. He possesses phenomenal in-ring prowess and undeniable charisma. The former United States Champion would serve as a fair rival for Sullivan.

Ricochet has worked successfully with men twice his size like Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. He could certainly prove to be a tough challenge for Sullivan. The two squared off in a Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans to determine the inaugural NXT North American Champion. They even fought on an episode of NXT, where Sullivan emerged victoriously. Hence, they do have some history together.

Ricochet has stood up to bullies in the past, and thus it makes total sense for him to challenge the maniacal Lars Sullivan. Sullivan would likely emerge from the feud as the victor.