5 potential opponents for new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after the Royal Rumble

After defeating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion. Roman Reigns may have delivered him a welcome assist, but The All-Mighty was of great value during the match. He didn't back down from Lesnar one bit.

With reports stating the uncertainty of the WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 38, it'll be interesting to see what Lashley does next. Several RAW stars will want a shot at the title now that it's out of The Beast Incarnate's hands.

Bobby Lashley has a few potential opponents as we head towards the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia and The Show of Shows. But who will step up to him? The coming episode of RAW just got a shot in the arm in terms of intrigue.

Let's take a look at five potential opponents for the new WWE Champion following the Royal Rumble.

#5. Brock Lesnar might pursue a rematch after winning the Royal Rumble Match

This is unlikely as Brock Lesnar is almost guaranteed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. But until The Beast Incarnate makes his official decision, there will be a small chance he chooses Bobby Lashley.

There's a possibility of the two heavyweights clashing again after The Show of Shows. Whether Lashley remains the WWE Champion by then is anybody's guess. Lesnar has unfinished business with The All-Mighty.

#4. Seth Rollins won his world title match at the Royal Rumble by DQ

Seth Rollins won his match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, albeit by disqualification. So, the story between the two former brothers hasn't been resolved, and with Brock Lesnar most likely re-entering the Universal title scene, The Drip God will be back on RAW permanently.

As a result, Rollins may want another world title shot, this time against Lashley. The two had a great match a few weeks ago, but it was interrupted. A proper feud between them is promising. If one of them turns babyface, Seth Rollins would be a great opponent for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

