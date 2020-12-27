5 potential opponents for WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

On the Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown, fans saw ex-New Day Superstar Big E finally overcome his rival Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Since The New Day were separated in the latest WWE Draft, fans have been wishing for a Big E push, and it feels as though this is finally happening with a run as a singles champion on SmackDown. The Superstar has set himself apart on SmackDown as a unique talent, and the fan-favorite even debuted a new theme, performed by famous rapper Wale, and has ditched his New Day entrance in favor of bringing back his old weightlifting chalk gimmick.

Big E has the potential to be one of WWE's biggest stars in 2021. It will be great to see the star embark on a meaningful singles title run with the Intercontinental Championship. Here are five potential opponents for Big E as the latest WWE Intercontinental Champion.

#5 Aleister Black

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE television much in late 2020. The star turned heel following a feud with Seth Rollins and Murphy, where he lost an eye at the hands of the pair.

Aleister Black has felt somewhat forgotten of late in WWE, and a rivalry with Big E would be a great way to move the performer back up the card on SmackDown. Fans have not seen a title feud for Aleister Black in quite some time now, and the star certainly has the talent to carry a rivalry over the championship.

In 2020 both Aleister Black and Big E have undergone gimmick changes. Black turned heel after he lost an eye in kayfabe, and Big E has established himself as an individual singles star following his split from the New Day.

A feud between Black and Big E would be a great way to cement their new roles in WWE and also boost Black up the card on SmackDown.