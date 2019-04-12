5 Potential Storylines for Vince McMahon's Retirement

When will the "Evil Boss" finally call it a day?

Vincent Kennedy McMahon, better known to WWE fans as Vince McMahon or Mr.McMahon, is the chairman and CEO of WWE. Ever since taking over the company from his father in 1980s, Vince has changed its fortune and turned it into the multi-billion business that it is today.

Even at the age of 73, Vince is backstage at every RAW and SmackDown, heading the production team for the shows. There's no doubt that he's a very respectable person backstage and helps new talent to understand the business and guide them.

With the rise of several major competitions, fans have been asking Vince to retire and let Triple H take over the company. Triple H has proven his mantle by successfully running and producing NXT. According to many, Vince has lost the golden touch he once had that led to WWE becoming this huge global empire.

Knowing Vince and his love for this business, whenever he does plan to retire, he will go out with a huge storyline that leads to him retiring and will shake-up the entire landscape of the WWE product.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 storylines that can potentially lead to the retirement of Vince McMahon. Do let us know your thoughts on Vince McMahon in the comments section below.

#5 NXT Invasion led by Triple H

How awesome would it be to see NXT invade the main roster!

NXT is referred to as the developmental brand of WWE, but such has been its popularity and success that fans look at it as the 3rd official brand of WWE.

Produced and led by WWE CEO, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, and a multi-time World Champion, Triple H, NXT has made a special place in the heart of fans. The storylines, the wrestling, the environment, everything has a special feel around it when it comes to NXT.

It's not very uncommon to hear the main roster crowd chant "NXT! NXT!" when two former NXT members fight it out in the ring on either RAW or SmackDown.

Fans have for so long been waiting to see the so-called developmental brand invade the main roster and rule it. There's no doubt that NXT has a roster that can easily go one-on-one with both RAW and SD's roster.

A full-blown invasion from NXT on the main roster, led by Triple H would be a thrilling storyline to witness. The purpose? Triple H thinks Vince is ruining WWE and is out of touch. He wants to make NXT a top brand and takeover WWE to fix it from its core. Fans would surely relate to this and cheer The Game.

The main roster in itself has many former NXT members, and it would be interesting to see whether they join Triple H in his quest or not.

I for once am sure that whenever this does happen, WWE's core will be shaken. NXT might actually "TakeOver" and that could lead to Vince McMahon giving up his position and handing it over to Triple H.

