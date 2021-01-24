Top 5 Potential Superstars who could debut/return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most buzzworthy pay-per-views in the world of professional wrestling. In the Royal Rumble Match, 30 participants try to eliminate each other for the opportunity of a lifetime. The winner of the battle royal typically goes on to headline WrestleMania. Because the match is so exciting, this show is usually enjoyed by both hardcore & casual wrestling fans.

The Royal Rumble Match is known to be a platform for surprise debuts & returns. In recent years, fans have seen AJ Styles, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Edge shockingly compete in the battle royal. As always, fans are looking forward to the show this year. The only difference is that the 2021 Royal Rumble will mark the first time the event will be held without live fans.

This article provides a look at the top five Superstars who might show up at this year's Royal Rumble. This list features a mix of superstars that might return and competitors that could make their WWE debut at the show.

#5 Taya Valkyrie could debut at WWE Royal Rumble

Wera Loca!

Taya Valkyrie is a Canadian wrestler who is most known for her stints in companies like AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling. She is a three time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion & a one-time IMPACT Knockouts champion.

Many fans have been speculating that Valkyrie might be moving on from IMPACT Wrestling. Her latest appearance was a pre-recorded skit that aired on the latest episode of the company's weekly show. In this skit, she was revealed to be the person who shot John E. Bravo.

Tommy Dreamer offered an intriguing hint about Valkyrie's future. "If she’s lucky, she’ll go to Jacksonville State Prison (a nod to AEW), but for what she did and if she’s not that lucky, I think they’re going to send her to Stamford Maximum Penitentiary (WWE), for two years, with maybe an option for three. Trust me, that will change a person’s soul forever," said Dreamer.

With WWE Royal Rumble just a few days away, fans could see Valkyrie make her debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) seems like it could a viable option for the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion. But her husband John Morrison is a WWE Superstar, so she might opt to join him. In theory, the two stars could get paired together on-screen at some point.