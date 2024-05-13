Just when it looked like things would cool down with The Bloodline in WWE, the opposite has actually happened. With Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has taken over the faction.

He kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group and replaced him with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Every time something new happens, Paul Heyman appears to be utterly shocked.

With the year almost half over, a lot could still happen with the faction before 2024 ends. One of the next five twists could play out within The Bloodline in the second half of 2024.

#5. Jacob Fatu doesn't join the group

Many fans and analysts assumed that Jacob Fatu would be the next relative to join The Bloodline. At Backlash: France, it was Tonga Loa who emerged as the latest addition to the new-look faction.

A report expressed some backstage concerns about Fatu joining the group. His presence and exciting move set could seemingly overpower that of Sikoa. If officials are truly worried about The Samoan Werewolf's popularity hurting the group, he may not join The Bloodline after all.

Fatu could debut as a singles star in NXT or on RAW and say he's staying out of family business. It would be something that the fans weren't expecting with his WWE journey.

#4. Paul Heyman leaves both groups

Could another client be in Paul Heyman's future?

To save himself from betraying a member of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman may very well decide to leave the group. The saga has taken an emotional toll on The Wiseman and he could think it's time to move on from the faction.

This might mean that he is absent from TV screens or that he starts to represent a new client. Many assume that he would immediately side with Roman Reigns when he returns to action.

A big twist would be if Heyman leaves for a few weeks but re-emerges with someone like Dijak, Bron Breakker, or eventually, Oba Femi.

#3. The Rock joins Solo Sikoa's Bloodline against Roman Reigns

The Rock left WWE after reminding Cody Rhodes that he pinned The American Nightmare on Night One of WrestleMania 40. He trotted out with his 'Championship' but teased that he wanted the Undisputed WWE Title instead.

Fans are expecting an eventual match with Roman Reigns at some point. One twist to get there would be for The Great One to align with Solo Sikoa against The Tribal Chief.

It would provide the necessary dynamics needed for a Roman vs. Rock feud, with The Rock portraying the brash, overbearing boss version of Hollywood Rock. Fans have been chanting "We Want Roman" during Solo's segment, and not "We Want Rock."

#2. Roman Reigns did give Solo Sikoa his blessing

Solo Sikoa could have been truthful about having a conversation with Roman Reigns

After the latest segment between Sikoa and Paul Heyman backstage on WWe SmackDown, Solo alluded that he has spoken with Roman Reigns since WrestleMania. Heyman, however, hasn't been able to converse with his Tribal Chief.

Solo claimed that in the conversation, Roman put him in charge of The Bloodline while he was away from WWE. He then menacingly hugged Heyman. The Tribal Heir could be setting Heyman up for a fall due to lying about Roman's recusing himself from the WWE Draft 2024.

A big shock would be if Solo was telling the truth and Roman somehow confirmed it. Many feel that Solo is running roughshod on WWE SmackDown on his own accord.

Hearing Roman say that he gave Solo his blessing to do what he needed to do would be a great twist. It would add another layer to Jimmy Uso's expulsion from The Bloodline.

#1. Paul Heyman turns on Roman Reigns

How long will The Wiseman stay loyal to The Head of the Table?

The Bloodline started with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Heyman has been Reigns' Wiseman and council since the summer of 2020. The two have been joined at the hip, even overcoming a feud with Heyman's former client, Brock Lesnar.

While Reigns has been away from WWE, Heyman claims that he still answers to The Tribal Chief. He appears appalled every time Solo Sikoa does something shocking.

At this point, Roman Reigns doesn't need Paul Heyman to get over. Fans are finally cheering for him. Even though he's claimed to be loyal to Reigns, having Paul Heyman turn on his Tribal Chief for The Tribal Heir would be a huge twist in The Bloodline saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback