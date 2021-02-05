5 Potential WWE feuds for Goldberg heading into WrestleMania 37

Goldberg fought against Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Although Goldberg lost that encounter, he could return on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

WWE officials may want to feature a couple of legendary names at The Show of Shows to draw considerable attention. Goldberg fits the bill as a legendary Superstar, which is why the WWE Icon could get involved in a feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

There is also the possibility that he may return after April 10-11, but this article will focus on the potential directions for Goldberg heading towards WrestleMania 37. This list will feature a combination of both realistic choices and purely fantasy-booking options at the same time.

With that being said, here are five potential WWE feuds for Goldberg heading into WrestleMania 37.

#5 Goldberg could enter a WWE feud against Drew McIntyre's former friend, Sheamus

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's friendship has been a major highlight of WWE RAW over the past few weeks. However, The Celtic Warrior betrayed the current WWE Champion on the RAW after Royal Rumble.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will most likely wrestle each other on the Road to WrestleMania 37. When that happens, McIntyre is favored to retain his WWE Championship. In this case, Sheamus won't be left with a lot of possible directions after he is done feuding with his former friend.

Goldberg and Sheamus could be pitted against each other, and there is an important reason behind why that may happen.

McIntyre had earned Goldberg's respect at the Royal Rumble event. So it makes sense that the WCW icon may not look too kindly upon the heels who will unfairly attempt to replace The Scottish Warrior at the top.

A non-title feud would also be a fresh direction for Goldberg at WrestleMania, given that he hasn't been in a non-title encounter since 2019. As for Sheamus, a program against Goldberg would only create a resurgence for The Celtic Warrior.

Goldberg could even redeem himself by defeating Sheamus, and the loss wouldn't greatly hurt the latter star's credibility, since The Celtic Warrior has already been an established act several times in the past.