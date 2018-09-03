5 RAW Superstars Bobby Lashley should face

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE for the first time in 10 years

On the April 9th edition of RAW, after Wrestlemania 34, Bobby Lashley made his much-anticipated return to the WWE in which he immediately interrupted and attacked Elias. Since Elias has been one of the top rising stars in the WWE, it was safe to assume that Lashley was destined for great things right after his return.

However, since that day, Lashley has been booked in some of the most forgettable feuds and matches of 2018. He entered the Greatest Royal Rumble at number 44 and failed to achieve much as he was eliminated by Braun Strowman after a short stay.

After that, he was booked in multiple tag-team matches with partners such as Bobby Roode, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, in victorious efforts against the top heels on RAW.

The most forgettable feud he had was against Sami Zayn which was full of unnecessary and cringeworthy promos rather than matches. He was even given a match to determine who would face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship but subsequently lost the chance to Roman Reigns.

The WWE creatives are now left with the task of figuring out what to do with the superstar. Lashley's been back in the company for five months and has yet to feature in any notable feuds or matches which would put him among the top wrestlers on the roster.

Take a look at a few of the wrestlers whom Lashley could be involved with in order to break away from the mid-card pack.

#5 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode on SmackDown Live

Bobby Roode was one of NXT’s top heels and was continuously successful at being the bad guy. Since debuting on SmackDown Live last year, Bobby Roode’s popularity and bookings have both plummeted.

The Glorious One beat Jinder Mahal to win the United States championship and was quite well-received. But now his ratings and popularity have dropped down ever since he switched brands to RAW.

Turning him heel once again and putting him in a feud with Bobby Lashley could be one way to revive both superstars who are currently being used as ‘fillers’ on TV by the creatives.

