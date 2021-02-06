Top 5 WWE RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre could elevate in the upper mid-card  

Drew McIntyre has been the top babyface on the WWE RAW brand for over a year now. He has reigned as the WWE Champion for most of the past 10 months. Now that he's already a two-time WWE Champion, it seems that the sky is the limit for the Scottish Superstar.

Throughout his two reigns, he has successfully retained his championship against multiple top RAW Superstars. He has overcome threats like Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

New challengers have prevented McIntyre from facing his longtime friend, Sheamus. But "The Celtic Warrior" has turned on McIntyre, so this rivalry is finally happening. It will be interesting to see what will happen when the champion gets his hands on Sheamus.

As McIntyre prepares to face more contenders on his way to WrestleMania, WWE will have to decide which stars will get the chance to clash with "The Sexy Scotsman." Even if these competitors lose, they stand to benefit from a feud with RAW's top champion.

Here's a look at five RAW Superstars that McIntyre can lift to new heights on the red brand.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Andrade

When Andrade was active on the RAW roster, he proved that he could potentially be a main event player. As a former WWE United States Champion, he indicated that he could be a potential contender for McIntyre's WWE Championship.

After WrestleMania 36, Andrade was one of the first people to challenge McIntyre to a singles match. Although Andrade came up short against "The Sexy Scotsman" on two separate occasions, these two talented stars share a lot of history.

When McIntyre made his return to WWE in 2017, he focused on winning the NXT Championship. Andrade was also on NXT at the time, and he ended up defeating McIntyre for the title.

The last time that the WWE Universe saw Andrade was on the October 12, 2020 episode of RAW. On that night, he suffered a loss to Angel Garza and received a Sister Abigail from The Fiend. Now that he's no longer paired with Garza and Zelina Vega, he could resume his singles career.

One way for Andrade to make a return could be by having his real-life partner, Charlotte Flair as his mouthpiece. Andrade could be a great candidate to feud with the current WWE Champion because "El Idolo" would add some new energy to the title picture.