5 RAW Superstars who should never move to SmackDown

Only a few Superstars can occupy the top spot on Monday Night RAW.

These five Superstars should never leave WWE's flagship show.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

Seth Rollins has been "Mr. Monday Night" for a long time now

Monday Night RAW has been and always will be WWE's staple brand. While SmackDown's ratings have often surpassed RAW since the move to FOX, there's no denying that the Red brand will always feel like WWE's flagship brand.

After all, it's been around for 27 years now and in nearly three decades, we've seen the rise of quite a few generations of Superstars, with iconic names such as Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Triple H, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, etc. all having made their names in a big way on RAW (or in Cena's case, he was established in SmackDown but dominated a decade on RAW).

Even today, there are a select few Superstars who define the brand and fewer who have never had a brand change since the re-introduction of the brand split in 2016. Let's take a look at five current RAW Superstars who should never go to SmackDown.

#5. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

When Becky Lynch was the first woman drafted to SmackDown in 2016, it was the sign of good things to come. In the eyes of many, she was the most underutilized woman on the roster, with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks constantly overshadowing her.

The move to SmackDown gave her the chance to break free from that, but it would take another two years before she could gain momentum on her side and take the ball and run with it.

Eventually, she won the 2019 Royal Rumble and would make the switch to RAW after in a bid to become RAW Women's Champion.

She would defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and become the face of WWE's women's division - a role that she still holds a year later.

She should become a permanent RAW fixture if she wants to continue to increase her star power.

