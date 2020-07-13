5 Real-life WWE relationships that sadly didn't work out

Being on the road for a large part of the year makes it difficult for WWE Superstars to find time for themselves.

Many of these WWE Superstars continue working together despite what happened in their personal lives.

suman lata

Which five real-life WWE relationships sadly didn't work out?

A relationship between two WWE Superstars is probably more complicated than a couple dating in any other line of profession. Sure, they all hit a few road bumps in their time together, but it's not easy for WWE Superstars to be in a relationship for a lengthy period.

They are traveling on the road for 250+ days, and it's possible for them to get drafted to a different brand in a matter of months, which allows them less time to see one another. Despite this, WWE Superstars work harder on their relationship and manage to stay together. However, for some, it's not that easy. Sooner or later, they decide to split and go their separate ways.

In this feature, let's uncover a few real-life WWE relationships that sadly didn't work out and the reasons behind them. So, let's get started.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were a part of the WWE NXT roster. In mid-2015, Bliss managed the team of Murphy and Wesley Blake. While their association would come to an end in less than a year, Bliss and Murphy began dating during that time.

The two WWE Superstars ran together as a couple for almost three-years before taking things to the next level and getting engaged. However, in a few months, the couple would end their engagement and decide to go their separate ways.

While Bliss and Murphy haven't revealed the reason why they called off their engagement, the possibility that the two WWE Superstars worked on different brands and didn't find much time to spend together could be ruled out since SmackDown and 205 Live roster travel together.

A few weeks ago, Bliss took it to Twitter and revealed that she's been dating singer Ryan Cabrera, while also confirming that there is no animosity between her and Murphy following their split. Bliss also added that she and Murphy still have a friendly relationship, and both Superstars even share the pets they bought while they were still together.

