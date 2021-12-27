5 Reasons why Becky Lynch was better as a babyface 

Becky Lynch is the current RAW Women's Champion and one of the company's top stars. The Man was the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania and has held championship gold for every active day she's been on the WWE roster since Mania 35.

Since Becky's return at SummerSlam 2021, the company has gone the direction of a heel character for her. She has targeted the WWE Universe, talked down to the popular babyfaces like Bianca Belair and cheated to retain her title. However, the crowds always seem to greet her with cheers despite her best efforts.

This isn't the first time that WWE has tried to make the fanbase hate Becky Lynch for less than favorable results. It makes the decision to choose this course again a little confusing, but it doesn't take away from all the reasons why The Man just works better as a crowd favorite.

In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why Becky Lynch was better as a babyface:

5) WWE not learning from the past of 'The Man' character for Becky Lynch

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time that WWE has attempted a heel turn for Becky Lynch. At SummerSlam 2018, The Man viciously attacked Charlotte Flair following the Queen's victory over her and Carmella to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was intended to get boos from fans, but the Brooklyn crowd roared in support of Becky.

The months following saw Lynch try her darnest to get the fans to hate her by being cowardly and blaming the fans for her lack of success. However, the WWE Universe never booed Becky Lynch and instead cheered her against Flair. It wasn't until Becky caught fire from her feud with Ronda Rousey that the company finally relented and accepted Lynch as the top babyface.

This immediately gave everyone deja vu at SummerSlam 2021 when Becky Lynch returned for the first time in 15 months to a huge pop from the Las Vegas crowd. She then proceeded to defeat beloved SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title in 26 seconds. It was a way to change Becky's character and allow her to feud with some of the up-and-coming babyfaces on the roster.

Despite Becky Lynch bringing her A-game on the mic and in the ring since her return, her character continues to gain some of the loudest cheers of anyone on the roster.

Many fans wanted to believe reports that it was Lynch's idea to go this route, but she later revealed in an interview that it was not, so it is disappointing WWE didn't learn from the past with one of their biggest female babyfaces ever.

