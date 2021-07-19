5 Reasons why Big E won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase

Big E is officially Mr. Money in the Bank 2021. In the co-main event, he overcame Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison to ascend the ladder and win the briefcase.

It was right after he hit the Big Ending on Rollins from the ladder in a big drop down.

With that, SmackDown's Big E now has the opportunity at gold - potentially joining Kofi Kingston as the second New Day member to win a World Championship. He has always seemed like he was destined for big things, and when he was separated from The New Day in last year's WWE Draft, that became increasingly evident.

One Intercontinental title reign later, and WWE has ensured that Big E has taken the right steps leading up to this huge Money in the Bank victory. Here are five reasons why the powerhouse of The New Day Big E is the new Mr. Money in the Bank:

#5. Big E is a fresh face to redeem the hype around the MITB briefcase

Realistically speaking, WWE has made a bad pick for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match for four consecutive editions. In 2017, Baron Corbin won only to fail his cash-in to Jinder Mahal. In 2018, Braun Strowman won and cashed in for a Hell in a Cell match that didn't even have a finish. In 2019, Brock Lesnar won, for some reason. While dancing beatbox Lesnar was admittedly entertaining, he wasn't the right person to win that year.

Last year, Otis had momentum and Vince McMahon seemed to be so into him that he had him win the Money in the Bank briefcase. As you may know, the former Heavy Machinery member never got the chance to cash it in, as he lost the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Miz.

Big E is a fresh face and his Money in the Bank win is perhaps the best we've seen in five years, at least on the men's side. It's hard to imagine that it took so long, but he represents a new winner and a new direction.

