5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley should become the WWE Champion at Backlash

Bobby Lashley should become the WWE Champion at Backlash for a few interesting reasons.

Lashley's win could give rise to some exciting storylines and matches later this year.

Lashley's win could open up a lot of opportunities for WWE

At WWE Backlash, the company is hosting some big matches including a match between Randy Orton and Edge which is being dubbed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

The Universal Championship will also be defended at Backlash, while RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will be defending her title against Nia Jax, and Apollo Crews will take on Andrade for his United States Championship.

Drew McIntyre will look to defend his WWE Championship during Backlash against ‘The All-Mighty’ Bobby Lashley. While McIntyre has been a dominant Champion since his victory over Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania and has taken down Big Show, Seth Rollins, and Andrade ever since, Lashley is a completely different animal inside the ring.

Even though the WWE Universe will be behind McIntyre during this match, Lashley deserves to win the title at Backlash in my opinion. While this may not be a popular opinion, there are several reasons why a win for Lashley could end up being beneficial for himself and the RAW brand.

Before we dive into the article, lets take a look at what Lashley had to say about McIntyre being 'The Chosen One' in WWE

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why The All-Mighty should become a first-time WWE Champion at Backlash.

#5 Bobby Lashley has been stuck in the mid-cards for too long

Things we know about #WWEBacklash:



- The tagline is “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”

- The official theme is Panic At The Disco’s The Greatest Show

- Randy Orton vs Edge will likely main event

- Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley

- Braun Strowman will face Miz & Morrison pic.twitter.com/6qs4BiG7ZA — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) May 23, 2020

Bobby Lashley’s return to WWE was met with a lot of positive response from the WWE Universe. Fans believed that it was the right decision to sign the former ECW Champion who is known to be ruthless in the ring. The former MMA fighter is also well-known for his power and strength, something that had helped him come across as a big threat during his first run in WWE.

However, Lashley was forced into rivalries against Sami Zayn and similar Superstars who could not really help him move up on the RAW roster. His alliance with Lio Rush and rivalries against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor helped him through a tough phase, and he managed to become the Intercontinental Champion for short reigns.

Since then, we’ve seen Lashley get into rivalries with big Superstars such as Braun Strowman and Rusev, but he has switched managers and failed to make any big impact.

Bobby Lashley could end up being the face of WWE RAW at the perfect time

One more week. Your story was fun @DMcIntyreWWE, but that’s all it is: A story.



My prophecy has been written for YEARS. I am the TRUE “Chosen One”.



Time to dominate. #WWEBacklash #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1TYFVAghZT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 7, 2020

This has forced him to remain in the mid-cards, a place where a man like him does not belong. Lashley has finally gotten into a big top rivalry against Drew McIntyre on RAW for the WWE Championship, and a victory at Backlash will help him develop and become a big threat in WWE, just like Braun Strowman is trying to become on SmackDown.

As WWE Champion, Lashley could end up getting the right bookings that can help him become the next big thing following Backlash.

